"I speak to you, not as a man, but as Justice..."

Just ahead of Part Twenty-Five of our autumn audio adventure The Murder on the Links by Agatha Christie, a quick thank you for all your kind words about our Mark Steyn Club diversions, and especially about Tales for Our Time. We always like to hear what you appreciate and what you don't - and, if you've a particular favourite you think would suit this series, by all means pass it along.

Meanwhile, in tonight's episode, our present Tale proceeds toward its grand dénouement - with the accused in court for a grilling by the examining magistrate:

We were present the following morning at the examination of Jack Renauld. Short as the time had been, I was shocked at the change that had taken place in the young prisoner. His cheeks had fallen in, there were deep black circles round his eyes, and he looked haggard and distraught, as one who had wooed sleep in vain for several nights. He betrayed no emotion at seeing us. The prisoner and his counsel, Maître Grosíer, were accommodated with chairs. A formidable guard with resplendent sabre stood before the door. The patient greffier sat at his desk. The examination began...

The "greffier" is the clerk of the court, and, as you can see from our illustration, dressed very differently from his equivalent in the English courtrooms with which Captain Hastings is more familiar.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Twenty-Five of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes of The Murder on the Links can be found here, and over seventy other Tales for Our Time here.

For more on The Mark Steyn Club, please see here. And, if you've a chum who enjoys classic fiction, we've introduced a special Mark Steyn Gift Membership - which makes a perfect Christmas present.

Mark will see you for another installment of The Murder on the Links tomorrow.