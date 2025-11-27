Image

Mark Steyn

A Magnificent Mantelpiece

A Clubman's Notes: The Murder on the Links

Sixteen-year-old Agatha Christie during her schooldays in Paris

Programming note: As Thanksgiving Day draws to a close, we hope you'll spare an hour for the special edition of The Mark Steyn Show, which includes a brand new episode of The Hundred Years Ago Show, turning the clock back to Thanksgiving 1925.

~Welcome to the conclusion of our seventy-fourth Tale for Our Time: The Murder on the Links by Agatha Christie. In our final episode we tie up the remaining loose ends - including Hercule Poirot's wager with young Giraud:

Shortly after we got back to London, I noticed a magnificent model of a foxhound adorning Poirot's mantelpiece. In answer to my inquiring glance, Poirot nodded.

"Mais, oui! I got my 500 francs! Is he not a splendid fellow? I call him Giraud!"

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read the conclusion of The Murder on the Links simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

Our Tales for Our Time Christmas season will begin in a week or so. In the meantime, a word on listener reaction to our other Tales: some like the ripping yarns for boys, some the more genteel social comedy for girls, and some of you even enjoy our ventures into summer whimsy from Mark himself. But of the tales in totality all seem to be in favour.

If you've yet to hear any of them, you can enjoy eight-and-a-half years' worth of audio adventures - by Conan Doyle, Kafka, Wodehouse, Gogol, Dickens, Baroness Orczy, Jane Austen, George Orwell, Robert Louis Stevenson and more - by joining The Mark Steyn Club. For details on membership, see here - and, if you're seeking the perfect gift for a fan of classic fiction, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership. Sign up that special someone today - it makes a wonderful Christmas present!

Tales for Our Time will be back very soon, and don't forget the latest episode of Mark's weekend music show.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

