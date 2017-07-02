A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 26-July 2

Happy Post-Sequicentennial to all our Canadian readers and Happy Pre-Glorious Fourth to all our American readers. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with the 50th anniversary of a memorable movie song and America's Number One Record of the Year: "To Sir, with Love."

~On Monday The Daily Telegraph in Sydney noted the prescience of Steyn's words seven years ago on the ever expanding security perimeter.

~On Tuesday Mark considered Justin Trudeau's answer to a question nobody was asking: Which Muslim socks should you wear to the gay parade? It was our most-read piece of the week. In an even livelier breakthrough for vibrant diversity, a Canadian Tire store saw the first recorded instance of golf-club jihadism.

~It was a very bad week for CNN, but it made for a lively discussion when Steyn joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News on Wednesday. Lots of viewers enjoyed this, and lots of news outlets picked up on Mark's comments. Elmo, black holes and interpretative dance were involved. If you haven't yet seen it, click below to watch:

~On Thursday Steyn featured the most unabashed musical tribute to the heroism of Flight 93 in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 - and by a Canadian. This was part of his series of Canadian songs that might not obviously appear to be Canadian, including Billboard's first ever American Number One record, an upstate New York drive-in classic, the quintessential Brazilian bossa nova, and a Filipino karaoke classic.

~Earlier in the week Steyn asked Mark Steyn Club members to submit their questions for Friday's video edition of Mark's Mailbox. It was a lively bunch of topics including everything from the brutal Afghan winter to a hot-diggety-dog-ziggety Spanish classic. Click below to watch:

~Saturday was the 150th anniversary of the Dominion of Canada, born on July 1st 1867. By comparison with the centennial, it was something of a muted anniversary. Mark observed the occasion with a look at the curious history of "O Canada", and a great war film about the country, 49th Parallel.

Mark's Mailbox, The Mark Steyn Show and much of the rest of our content at SteynOnline are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. Don't worry, none of our regular content is being paywalled, or anything like that. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including a brand new feature launching later this month. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with a Song of the Week bonus. Have a great Fourth of July, and keep an ear and eye out for Mark on your radio and TV north and south of the border.