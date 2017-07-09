A Se'nnight of Steyn, July 3-9

For members of The Mark Steyn Club, we hope to have a brand new weekend feature for you later this day. (For more on the Club, see below.) Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with Mark celebrating the centenary of Lena Horne, and her signature song.

~On Monday Steyn considered the ever expanding ideological comfort zone in which terrorism incubates.

~Tuesday was Independence Day. Steyn marked the occasion with an appreciation of a great American hymn, and, closer to home, recalled the town that was insufficiently independent to hold an Independence Day parade. Up north, by contrast, Canada's Justin Trudeau inaugurated the first post-national holiday.

~Mark spent Wednesday on TV and radio. First, he joined John Oakley at Toronto's AM640 to discuss, among other matters, the $10 million jihadist jackpot given to murderous traitor Omar Khadr. Click below to listen:

Later he checked in with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to enjoy another spectacularly awful week for CNN:

~On Thursday President Trump delivered a memorable speech in Warsaw. Steyn analyzed it in our most-read column of the week: "The Will of the West."

~At the weekend we like to avert our gaze from the grubby media circus and enjoy a few cultural pleasures. But this week's movie date featured a TV host even more menacing than Wolf Blitzer.

