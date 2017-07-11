From MSNBC to Waziristan Tonight...

On Tuesday Mark returned to one of his favorite TV shows, with Stuart Varney on Fox Business. They discussed Democrat obstructionism, Republican inertia, and the fallout from Trump's Warsaw speech on western civilization. Click below to watch:

Mark stayed on with Stuart to blast the Government of Canada for letting murderous traitor Omar Khadr hit the jihadist jackpot. If Fox posts that video, we'll link to it here.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, Steyn will be back with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, live coast to coast across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

