Image

Mark Steyn

From MSNBC to Waziristan Tonight...

Steyn on Fox

https://www.steynonline.com/7972/from-msnbc-to-waziristan-tonight

On Tuesday Mark returned to one of his favorite TV shows, with Stuart Varney on Fox Business. They discussed Democrat obstructionism, Republican inertia, and the fallout from Trump's Warsaw speech on western civilization. Click below to watch:

Mark stayed on with Stuart to blast the Government of Canada for letting murderous traitor Omar Khadr hit the jihadist jackpot. If Fox posts that video, we'll link to it here.

~Tomorrow, Wednesday, Steyn will be back with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, live coast to coast across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Speaking of TV, we'll have a brand new SteynPost for you later this week. SteynPosts, our new poetry anthology and our other video content are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

As Mark explained when we launched the Club, membership isn't for all - but it's there to ensure our content remains available for all, out there in the world - in print, audio, video, and occasionally live on stage, too. However, one advantage membership does bring is that you get to enjoy free range in our Comments section. So, if you disagree with anything Mark said to Stuart, please have at it below.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

ON THE AIR

On Tuesday, Mark joins Varney & Co. on Fox Business at 11:45am Eastern Time/ 8:45am Pacific.

On Wednesday, Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

~and don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Mark's Most Wanted

  1. The Will of the West
  2. CNN Investigative Unit Gets Out the Tire Iron
  3. Men, Boys, and the Sesquicentennial Jackpot
  4. Bollards of the Mind
  5. The Vertigo at the Top of the Stick

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.