What's in a George?

On Wednesday afternoon Steyn checked in with the great John Oakley on Toronto's AM640, and discussed some of the fallout of Charlottesville. These are grim subjects whose implications lead off in all sorts of dark directions, and the conversation was sober but wide-ranging, covering Confederacy erasure, white identity politics, free speech, and whose George is the good George. Click below to listen:

If you like Mark in audio, he'll be back on the radio next week - and don't forget our latest Clubland Q&A, in which Steyn answers questions from Mark Steyn Club members. If you can stand him in video, there's more TV to come before the week is out.

One advantage of being a member of The Mark Steyn Club is freeish rein in our comments section. So, if you take issue with what Steyn said on the Oakley show, then feel free to comment away below. For more information on the Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our new gift membership.