A Se'nnight of Steyn, October 23-29

From this week's concluding chapters of Mark's radio serialization of The Prisoner of Zenda : To avenge her lover Black Michael, Antoinette de Mauban attempts to kill Rupert of Hentzau.

~The week began with Mark celebrating Bing Crosby's theme song.

~On Tuesday Steyn considered one of the most absurd moves even by UN standards - the decision to make Robert Mugabe a "Goodwill Ambassador". It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday Mark kept his midweek date with Tucker Carlson to discuss the latest twists in the "Russia investigation". Click below to watch:

Thursday found our latest Tale for our Time racing towards a thrilling conclusion. This month's audio adventure was Steyn's serialization of Anthony Hope's classic tale of Ruritanian romance and intrigue, The Prisoner of Zenda.

~On Friday Mark considered the curious case of the British spy on the payroll of the Clinton campaign in "How to Steele an Election".

~Our Saturday movie date marked the twentieth anniversary of the day two young actors emerged from a harrowing eight days in the woods, and shooting wrapped on The Blair Witch Project.

Also on Saturday, for those still keeping score, The Washington Post's Jonathan Adler addressed the current state of the interminable Mann vs Steyn climate-change suit. While you're waiting for the trial to start, Steyn has the perfect book to read, personally autographed copies of which are exclusively available at the SteynOnline bookstore. And, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, don't forget to enter your promo code at checkout to enjoy special member pricing.

