A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 13-19

~The week began with Steyn marking a year of Trump on "The Greg Gutfeld Show".

~Our Monday-morning Song of the Week celebrated the sixtieth birthday of the Beatles' only show tune.

~On Tuesday Mark took a quick tour of the passing scene, including K-cups, T-girls, F-words and isms. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~Wednesday was a great day for Steyn: He was honored in Washington as a "Gentleman of Distinction". It wasn't such a great day for Robert Mugabe. On the other hand, at least he hasn't got Maxine Waters on his tail.

~On Thursday Mark was crushed like a bug in Tucker Carlson's news quiz "Final Exam". Click below to watch:

~On Friday Steyn launched the latest of our nightly audio adventures in the series Tales for our Time: This time Mark's reading F Scott Fitzgerald's fantastical novella The Diamond as Big as the Ritz. Click for Part One, and for Part Two. Tales for Our Time appears thanks to members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below.

~Our Saturday movie date offered a survey n of George C Scott, great and not so great.

