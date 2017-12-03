A Se'nnight of Steyn, November 27-December 3

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn celebrating the late Jon Hendricks and a Sixties UK Number One pop hit "Yeh, Yeh" - and examining who exactly said "Nah, nah" to gay marriage in the Australian referendum: Does diversity=homophobia?

~On Monday Buckingham Palace announced the engagement of HRH Prince Henry of Wales to the American actress Miss Meghan Markle. The IRS is popping the champagne corks.

~On Tuesday the Pervnado sweeping America claimed liberal icons Matt Lauer and Garrison Keillor. Looking beyond the media feasting and celebrity downfalls, on Fox News Mark wondered whether ultimately there would be no social relations between the sexes. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday Steyn considered the latest racey-racey-racist scandal roiling the Trump Administration - whether or not it is appropriate to mock Senator Elizabeth Warren, Washington's redskin, as a fake Cherokee. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~On Thursday Mark was waiting in the wings to join Tucker Carlson on Fox News when the verdict in the Kate Steinle murder trial came through. Click below for his instant reaction to the breaking news:

~On Friday Steyn launched the latest of our nightly audio adventures in the series Tales for our Time, and the second half of our Scott Fitzgerald double-bill: The Rubber Check. Click here for Part One and here for Part Two. You can hear Mark read the final episode later this evening at SteynOnline. Tales for Our Time appears thanks to members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see below.

~For our Saturday movie date Mark told the sad tale of Eric Campbell, once one of the best-known faces on the planet.

We also presented a weekend audio special of On the Town, in which Steyn talked to Ted Nugent about pop culture and politics. Steyn Club member David Kelley-Wood describes it as "one supercharged 69 minute blast". You can download Ted's original "Cat Scratch Fever" here, and Mark's rather different remake here.

On the Town, Tales for Our Time and much of our other content at SteynOnline is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we're profoundly grateful. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including not only the above-mentioned Tales and our Sunday Poem but our new newsletter The Clubbable Steyn. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our limited-time-offer Christmas Gift Membership, which includes a personally autographed book or CD set from Mark.

And, if you're looking for a suitable something under the tree for your near and dear ones, there are bargains galore in our Steynamite Christmas specials.

A new week at SteynOnline begins this evening with our Song of the Week and the concluding episode of our Scott Fitzgerald Tale for Our Time.