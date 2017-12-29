Image

Mark Steyn

Collusion and Covfefe

Tucker Carlson Tonight

Programming note: Mark will be back behind the Golden EIB Microphone on Friday to round out the week with three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting. We hope you'll tune in - it wraps up a busy week in which Steyn hosted not only America's Number One radio show but also America's Number One cable news show two nights running.

On Thursday night Steyn did double-duty on "Tucker Carlson Tonight". First, he and guest-host Brian Kilmeade talked through some of the latest developments in the so-called "Russia investigation":

Mark returned later in the show for "Final Exam". Every week Tucker Carlson serves as quizmaster to test Fox's anchors and reporters on who knows more about what's been happening. But this last edition of 2017 looked back over the whole year. Steyn squared off against Lisa Boothe:

en

