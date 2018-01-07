A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 1-7

Steyn and Tal Bachman on stage in Ottawa - part of Mark's Twelfth Night retrospective of the best live music from The Mark Steyn Show

In case you missed it, here's how the first week of 2018 looked to Mark:

~The New Year began at the stroke of midnight with Steyn celebrating the classic post-chimes singalong.

~On New Year's Day Mark looked back at the turbulent headlines of 2017.

~On Tuesday Steyn concluded that the New Year was looking pretty much like the same-old same-old.

~On Wednesday Mark expanded on some throwaway asides about the shallow opportunism of the Pope's Christmas message. It was our most-read piece of the week.

~This week Steyn made his debut TV and radio appearances of 2018. On Thursday he joined Tucker Carlson on America's Number One cable news show to look at the curious business arrangements of "feminist advocate" Lisa Bloom and her mother. The day before he checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 for a forceful tour of other women's issues from Teheran to Beverly Hills. Click below to listen:

~On Friday Mark presented an audio special looking back at some of the best live music from various iterations of his show over the years. The performers included Liza Minnelli, Paul Simon, and Everything But The Girl. Mark Steyn Club member Ken enjoyed it:

Bravo! I can't get over how good Mark sounded in the first number. I also confess to having been in love with Maria Muldaur - I mean, REALLY in love... Loudon Wainwright's icy-freeze song could qualify him as a defense witness in Mann vs. Steyn. How can one go on without citing each performance, and risk divulging spoilers?

Thanks, Ken. On the Town and much of our other content at SteynOnline is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more details on the Club see below.

~For the weekend Mark checked out the new Churchillian movie, Darkest Hour.

Christmas has come and gone, but Steyn's cat album Feline Groovy: Songs for Swingin' Cats, dedicated to his own groovy feline Marvin, continues to stack up five-star reviews at Amazon. We liked this post-holiday thumb's-up from Nancy:

Very much in the spirit of Disney's "Aristocats" movie. Being a cat lover may help, but either way, this is definitely fun music!

Agreed, Nancy. As it happens, the opening track on the album is from The Aristocats - and a real showpiece for the band. Feline Groovy is available on CD - and, for instant gratification, via digital download from Amazon or iTunes.

Our content at SteynOnline is funded by members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we're profoundly grateful. Don't worry, none of our regular features are being paywalled, or anything like that. Mark's columns on everything from big-picture demography to the big picture at your local multiplex will always be free and accessible to all. But we are providing Club members with a few extras, including our highly popular series of audio adventures of classic fiction Tales for Our Time, the latest of which will air this coming weekend, and participation in our Clubland Q&As, a new round of which Mark will host this Tuesday afternoon across the globe at 4pm US Eastern Time.

You'll find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here. And, if you belong to some cultural tradition that hands out Christmas presents on Thirteenth, Fourteenth or Fifteenth Night, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership - or our SteynOnline gift certificates.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week. - and continues with Tuesday's Clubland Q&A live around the planet. We hope you'll join us!