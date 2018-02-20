A Smackin' Corker

We hope you enjoyed today's Clubland Q&A. If you missed the live broadcast, the action replay will be posted here later this evening.

Meanwhile, here comes Part Five of my serialization of The Thirty-Nine Steps, written in 1915 by John Buchan, very quickly, while convalescing from a duodenal ulcer, and never out of print in the century since. It is, as I said in my introduction, an absolute corker - although on that score Andrew Jones, a first-week Founding Member from Queensland, begs to differ:

I prefer the term 'smackin' to corker but am always prepared to agree to disagree. It's the kind of fence-sitter I am...

Mr Jones adds:

For me 'To Build a Fire' was a very powerful piece indeed. I could truly feel for the characters, man and beast. Thank you Mr Steyn. All neck-bolt snapping displays are forgiven.

The neck-bolt-snapping is, I believe, a reference to this, not to Mrs Shelley's Frankenstein monster. "To Build a Fire" , by Jack London, is one of the greatest short stories ever written, and was a joy to read. It's certainly our most primal tale to date - just a man, a dog, and the elements. The Thirty-Nine Steps is in a certain sense more urbane yet just as raw: it's about the civilized world as a veneer, below whose surface all the darker currents seethe - even when, as in tonight's episode, those darker forces are aided by the newest technology:

It was now about seven o'clock, and as I waited I heard once again that ominous beat in the air. Then I realized that my vantage-ground might be in reality a trap. There was no cover for a tomtit in those bald green places. I sat quite still and hopeless while the beat grew louder. Then I saw an aeroplane coming up from the east. It was flying high, but as I looked it dropped several hundred feet and began to circle round the knot of hill in narrowing circles, just as a hawk wheels before it pounces. Now it was flying very low, and now the observer on board caught sight of me. I could see one of the two occupants examining me through glasses.

