Stick a Fork in Us

Tucker Carlson Tonight

On Monday evening, Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss media priorities, the British state's new war on cutlery, and other matters. Click below to watch:

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual form, he'll be back in audio only later this evening to narrate Part Five of our brand new Tale for Our Time - The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde. Ad he'll be on the radio tomorrow, Wednesday, to keep his midweek date with the great John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640 live at 5pm Eastern.

Tales for Our Time is made through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. You can find more details about The Mark Steyn Club here - and, if you're looking for the perfect birthday present for a Steyn fan, don't forget our Club Gift Membership.

