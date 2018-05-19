The One Place Two Strong Men Can Sar-a-Whack by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes

Sir James Brooke, Rajah of Sarawak, on his currency On this Royal Wedding day, welcome to Part Two of Rudyard Kipling's guide to becoming royalty rather than merely marrying into it. The Mark Steyn Club's latest Tale for Our Time is an early Kipling classic, first published in 1888 and never out of print in the years since: The Man Who Would Be King. In tonight's episode, our narrator finds that his two bad pennies have turned up again, and have figured out their problem: The Government of India just rains on your parade, so why not find somewhere else where you can reign and parade without interference? They certainly were too big for the office. Dravot's beard seemed to fill half the room and Carnehan's shoulders the other half, as they sat on the big table. Carnehan continued: â€" 'The country isn't half worked out because they that governs it won't let you touch it. They spend all their blessed time in governing it, and you can't lift a spade, nor chip a rock, nor look for oil, nor anything like that without all the Government saying â€" "Leave it alone and let us govern." Therefore, such as it is, we will let it alone, and go away to some other place where a man isn't crowded and can come to his own. We are not little men, and there is nothing that we are afraid of except Drink, and we have signed a Contrack on that. Therefore, we are going away to be Kings.' 'Kings in our own right,' muttered Dravot. 'Yes, of course,' I said. 'You've been tramping in the sun, and it's a very warm night, and hadn't you better sleep over the notion? Come to-morrow.' 'Neither drunk nor sunstruck,' said Dravot. 'We have slept over the notion half a year, and require to see Books and Atlases, and we have decided that there is only one place now in the world that two strong men can Sar-a-whack. They call it Kafiristan. By my reckoning it's the top right-hand corner of Afghanistan, not more than three hundred miles from Peshawar. They have two and thirty heathen idols there, and we'll be the thirty-third. It's a mountainous country, and the women of those parts are very beautiful.' The reference to the only place in the world you can "Sar-a-whack" is a reference to the "white rajahs" of Sarawak. That's the first rajah, Sir James Brooke, on the coin at top right. He became rajah in 1841, and began minting his own currency soon after. To listen to the second episode of The Man Who Would Be King, please click here and log-in. If you missed part one, you'll find that here.

