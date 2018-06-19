Bangs, Borders, Blarney and Brino

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On today's show we chewed over, among other topics, hard borders and soft Brexits, the Inspector General's report on the Hillary fix, Hamiltonian immigrants, chaste lawyers, and Italian bedfellows.
