Mark Steyn

Bangs, Borders, Blarney and Brino

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A - Action Replay

Inspector-General Horowitz and FBI Director Wray testifying in Congress

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On today's show we chewed over, among other topics, hard borders and soft Brexits, the Inspector General's report on the Hillary fix, Hamiltonian immigrants, chaste lawyers, and Italian bedfellows.

As our second year gets underway, I thank again those Steyn Club members who've kept me in the game through what was the worst twelve months of my professional life. I shall never forget that, and I look forward to meeting some of you at least on our inaugural Mark Steyn Club Cruise this September. If you're not yet a Club member but you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our limited-time-only Gift Membership.

