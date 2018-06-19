Live Around the Planet: Tuesday June 19th by Mark Steyn

Clubland Q&A

June 19, 2018 https://www.steynonline.com/8708/live-around-the-planet-tuesday-june-19th Today, Tuesday, I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on a brand new Clubland Q&A, at our usual hour - 4pm Eastern in North America. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings. Up for discussion today are any questions you might have on the dissolution of the people in Europe and in America; the Inspector-General's report on the FBI/DOJ shenanigans in the 2016 election; Lionel Shriver's violation of the diversity industry's safe space; and the third anniversary of Donald Trump descending that Trump Tower elevator. As I wrote three weeks after he entered the race: Donald Trump would also be the oldest man elected president, but like Bernie he too seems to be reaching parts of the base the younger and prettier types can't. Six months out, no predictions are possible about the first states: I assume a George Pataki or Lindsay Graham or two will have fallen by the wayside by January, but a lot of the rest seem to have just enough cash to hang in awhile and it's not clear there aren't a couple more still to come. With a dozen or more candidates many of whom are all in the single digits and within the margin of error, you might be able to win New Hampshire with, say, 14 per cent of the vote. In an open primary, if the youth vote is over with the Dems voting for Bernie, an older culturally conservative Perot vote might well show up in the GOP to vote for Trump... That was a bit of an underestimate: Trump won New Hampshire with 35 per cent of the vote. But here's the funny and consequential thing. Trump is supposed to be the narcissist blowhard celebrity candidate... The other fellows are sober, serious senators and governors. And yet Trump is the only one who's introduced an issue into this otherwise torpid campaign - and the most important issue of all, I would argue, in that ultimately it's one of national survival. And so the same media that dismiss Trump as an empty reality-show vanity candidate are now denouncing him for bringing up the only real policy question in the race so far... Trump, like other philosophically erratic politicians from Denmark to Greece, has tapped into a very basic strain of cultural conservatism: the question of how far First World peoples are willing to go in order to extinguish their futures on the altar of 'diversity'... Yes, it's distressing to persons of taste and discrimination that the only person willing to address that reality is Donald Trump. But that's because he's not the reality-show freak here. The fake-o lame-o reality freakshow is the political pseudo-campaign being waged within the restraints demanded by the media and Macy's. So, if Donald Trump is the only guy willing to bust beyond those bounds, we owe him a debt of gratitude. If, as Karl Rove proposes, other candidates are able to talk about the subject in a more 'inclusive' way, so be it. But, if 'inclusive' is code for not addressing it at all, nuts to that. Jeb! and Marco and Kasich et al could have stolen Trump's issue, but they chose not to. So nuts, indeed, to that. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. So, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. As soon as we go live, members are welcome to log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along. So see you back here this afternoon at 4pm Eastern in North America. That's 5pm Tuesday in the Maritimes, 5.30pm in Newfoundland, 6pm in Bermuda - and, beyond the Americas, 9pm in the British Isles, 10pm in Western Europe, 11pm in the Middle East, midnight in Moscow, 1.30am on Wednesday in Delhi for all you Newfoundlanders who move to India for the half-hour time-zones, 4am in Singapore and Western Australia, a 6am daybreak breakfast in Sydney and Melbourne, alas, and a rather more civilized hour for the kedgeree and eggs Benedict in New Zealand, the Solomon Islands, Vanuatu et al. But, whatever time it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below. © 2018 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

