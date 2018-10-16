Live Around the Planet: Tuesday October 16th

This afternoon, Tuesday, I'll be taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet on a brand new Clubland Q&A. We kick off at our usual hour - 4pm Eastern in North America. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

Today I'd like to pick up on some of the larger issues arising from my two Tucker topics last night - the murder of a Saudi "journalist" who made the mistake of entering his country's consulate in Istanbul, and Elizabeth Warren's joy and pride at discovering she's one one-thousand-and-twenty-fourth Native American. So we'll talk about the wider power struggles in the Middle East, between the Muslim Brotherhood, hardcore Wahhabists in Riyadh, and the new Caliphate in Turkey, and Saudi influence in the west. And we'll talk about the internal contradictions of identity politics: Being 1,023 one-thousand-and-twenty-fourths white is no obstacle to being a person of color at Harvard Law School, but sexual orientation is genetically inherent and cannot be changed so conversion therapy has to be banned by law, but a Y chromosome is no obstacle to being a woman so conversion therapy is provided free of charge by the US armed forces, but wearing a sombrero or hosting a yoga class is cultural appropriation, but...

Etc.

