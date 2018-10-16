How Now, Pow Wow Chow?

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On this week's show we discussed some of the larger geopolitical issues arising from the Saudis' unfortunate and entirely accidental dismembering of a visitor to their consulate, and also some of the identity-politics confusion arising from Elizabeth Warren's scientific verification that, as a woman who is 1,023 one-thousand-and-twenty-fourths white, she most certainly qualifies as Harvard Law School's first woman of color.

Thank you for all your thoughts on the various subjects raised. If I didn't answer your question, we'll be doing one of our video editions of Mark's Mailbox in a couple of days and I'll try to get to the missed queries then.

We departed from our main themes only for a closing tribute to my late cat TJ, who died this morning of cancer and who was a vital part, along with our pal and Tony nominee Marla Schaffel, of this video:

He was going under the stage name "Harold" in the above video because being seen working with a notorious right-winger like me could have damaged his prospects of getting a big-time Purina commercial. Rest in peace, TJ. I'm not sure I could have got through the crappiness of last year without you.

