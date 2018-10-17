Hoser Reefer Madness!

On the day Canada legalized "recreational" marijuana, Steyn kept his midweek date with Toronto's peerless drivetime host John Oakley on Toronto's Radio 640. Aside from pot, Mark and John also talked sinister Saudis and related subjects. Click below to listen:

As you can hear above, in memory of Mark's late feline friend John played out with "She Only Talks That Way to the Cat". We thank you for all the kind comments about TJ, especially from those struggling with pet health issues of their own.

~For that brave band who prefer Steyn in vision, on Thursday he'll be with Tucker Carlson live across the fruited plain at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Hope you'll tune in!

For those Ontario radio listeners who enjoy Mark's visits to the Oakley show, we hope to see a few of you at Mark's live appearances with the great Dennis Miller in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Just bought 10 tickets for Syr. We are very excited!

Thanks, Denise. See you on the big night!

