As Ye Give, So Shall Ye Receive

It's the Christmas season at SteynOnline, and as always we will have a full slate of seasonal programming in the days ahead. Tonight, though, we present the third of this year's seasonal Tales for Our Time, my monthly series of audio adventures that we offer as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members and which every December turns to more festive fare.

I'm delighted by your reception of our first two Yuletide tales - Little Women at Christmas, followed by Holmes, Watson and a Christmas goose in The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle. North Carolina Steyn Club member Susan Havey writes:

Mark â€“ you will never know how much your Tales for Our Time means to me. They are directly responsible for the upswing in the quality of my life. How? Instead of listening to the news when I go to bed at night I now listen to your Tales... I love the stories, the timber of your voice. I learn something new from listening to books that I have never read before and visiting old favorites such as Alcott and Doyle warms my heart. Please don't stop with the video poetry either! See you in Rochester and Vancouver...

Thank you, Susan - and I hope the third of our Christmas entertainments is also to your tastes. It's one of the most famous of all American short stories - and, in fact, a perfectly constructed story. Which is all the more remarkable when you consider the circumstances of its creation. In my introduction, I talk about the author "O Henry", the real life behind the nom de plume, and one of the most productive couple of hours ever spent in a New York bar. And then we'll attend to the tale - of a loving but impoverished couple in an eight-dollar-a-week furnished flat on the eve of Christmas:

Della finished her cry and attended to her cheeks with the powder rag. She stood by the window and looked out dully at a gray cat walking a gray fence in a gray backyard. Tomorrow would be Christmas Day, and she had only $1.87 with which to buy Jim a present. She had been saving every penny she could for months, with this result. Twenty dollars a week doesn't go far. Expenses had been greater than she had calculated. They always are. Only $1.87 to buy a present for Jim. Her Jim. Many a happy hour she had spent planning for something nice for him. Something fine and rare and sterling...

To hear me read The Gift of the Magi

