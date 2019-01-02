Image

Mark Steyn

Campaign 2020 Update

by Mark Steyn
Welcome to 2019. I'll be back on air with the great John Oakley at Global News Radio 640 live at 5pm Eastern - that's in about twenty minutes. Hope you'll tune in.

~I closed out the old year with three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence in Broadcasting on America's Number One radio show. You can find a few moments from my guest-hosting stint here. Thank you to Diane from Macungie, Pennsylvania from calling in. I notice Macungie, which I mispronounced, is about an hour from Wilkes-Barre, which I've heard pronounced a half-dozen different ways. So maybe Diane will come along to see me and Dennis Miller at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre, and give me the definitive answer. More details on that here.

~While we're wringing out the old, here's another clip from my guest-hosting stint on "Tucker" - talking to Seth Barron about the presidential prospects of another New York billionaire, Michael Bloomberg:

~We had a busy Hogmanay here at SteynOnline, starting with a song for the season, and continuing through our annual tip of the hat to those we lost in the auld year, and a three-hundred-and-sixty-se'nnight's worth of 2018 headlines. We hope you'll want to check out one or two of those before moving on to the joys of the new year.

See you on the radio in a quarter-hour or so. Oh, and if you'd like to start the New Year right there's no better way than with a year's subscription to The Mark Steyn Club. More details here.

