Tippy-Topping Tripping

I'll be spending the whole of today, Tuesday, being deposed by litigious cockwomble Cary Katz's lawyers. If we get a moment in between the brutal questioning, I may post a photo from the deposition dungeon.

Aside from depo prep, on Monday night I checked in with Tucker Carlson to mull Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's interview on "60 Minutes". First up was Lisa Boothe, then yours truly. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

If you like me with Tucker, try me with Dennis Miller. Dennis and I will be starting our very first stage tour together next month in Reading, Pennsylvania and Syracuse, New York. And with VIP tickets you get not only the best seats in the house but the chance to meet Dennis and me after the show. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn show here.