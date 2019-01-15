Image

Mark Steyn

Paperless Tyranny

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9139/paperless-tyranny

Send WhatsApp
Print

Programming note: At 8am Eastern this Tuesday morning I'll be checking in with Dave Allen on 570 WSYR in Syracuse - where I'll be appearing on stage at the Oncenter with Dennis Miller next month.You can listen live to me and Dave here - and you can find out more about the first ever Miller/Steyn tour here.

After Syracuse, I'll be heading north of the border to join Danielle Smith at 770 CHQR in Calgary at 11am Mountain Time. It's been a while since I've been on CHQR, so I hope you'll tune in. You can listen live here.

Last night I kept my regular Monday date with Tucker Carlson to talk over the latest brilliant ideas out of California - a ban on paper receipts and a tax on water. First up was Trace Gallagher, then yours truly. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

Incidentally, the above-mentioned Dennis Miller-plus-Steyn together-at-last tour is also hitting Rochester, New York and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. And with VIP tickets you get not only the best seats in the house but the chance to meet Dennis and me after the show. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn show here.

See you on the radio in Syracuse in an hour or so.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

~ On Tuesday Mark starts the day with Dave Allen on WSYR Syracuse at 8am Eastern Time.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Real Crisis
  2. The Beto and Cher Show
  3. Primal Fear
  4. Je Suis Charlie: Four years on
  5. Change and Decay in All Around

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image