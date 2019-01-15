Paperless Tyranny

Programming note: At 8am Eastern this Tuesday morning I'll be checking in with Dave Allen on 570 WSYR in Syracuse - where I'll be appearing on stage at the Oncenter with Dennis Miller next month.You can listen live to me and Dave here - and you can find out more about the first ever Miller/Steyn tour here.

After Syracuse, I'll be heading north of the border to join Danielle Smith at 770 CHQR in Calgary at 11am Mountain Time. It's been a while since I've been on CHQR, so I hope you'll tune in. You can listen live here.

Last night I kept my regular Monday date with Tucker Carlson to talk over the latest brilliant ideas out of California - a ban on paper receipts and a tax on water. First up was Trace Gallagher, then yours truly. Click below to watch:

You can watch the full hour with Tucker here.

Incidentally, the above-mentioned Dennis Miller-plus-Steyn together-at-last tour is also hitting Rochester, New York and Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. And with VIP tickets you get not only the best seats in the house but the chance to meet Dennis and me after the show. You can find more details about the Miller/Steyn show here.

See you on the radio in Syracuse in an hour or so.