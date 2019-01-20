A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 14-20

To mark the anniversary of the "I have a scream" speech, Howard Dean offers Steyn a Canadianized version

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with our Song of the Week, and Steyn separating the derisive laughter from the chaff.

~Mark's Monday Notebook considered social-justice totalitarians, their corporate enforcers, and the new paedo-chic: it was our most-read piece of the week. Later, he joined Tucker Carlson to consider the latest brilliant ideas out of California: a ban on paper receipts and a tax on water. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Theresa May's BRINO deal got kiboshed by the Commons. Steyn discussed Brexit and betrayal, and China's humiliation of Justin Trudeau with Danielle Smith. Click below to listen:

~Wednesday was the centenary of the ratification of the Eighteenth Amendment. Mark spent the day face down in the moonshine, and then joined John Oakley for a spirited canter through Gillette's #MeToo ad and the rest of the day's news:

~On Thursday Steyn was back with Tucker Carlson to ponder the fevers of impeachment:

~On Friday Mark returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host America's Number One radio show. There was extensive debate on the correct pronunciation of the Pennsylvania municipality of Wilkes-Barre, where Steyn will be appearing with Dennis Miller in a few weeks' time at the Kirby Center.

~Mark's Weekend Notebook continued the Pennsylvania theme, with Steyn offering more Wilkes-Barre pronunciations and joining Rich Zeoli on the Big Talker in Philadelphia - and then heading north to recall a Canadianized version of Howard Dean's "I have a scream" speech.

~Our Saturday movie date found Mark blanching at Cate re coffee, cigarettes, and coke for counsel.

Throughout the week Steyn was out and about on the airwaves promoting his first ever tour with the great Dennis Miller. Here he is, for example, with Dave Allen at 570 WSYR in Syracuse, New York, where Mark and Dennis will be next month, at the Crouse-Hinds Theatre:

By the way, at Syracuse, as at all the Miller/Steyn dates, with VIP seating you get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show. More details of Syracuse and the other New York/Pennsylvania gigs here.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week - and continues with a brand new Clubland Q&A, with Mark taking questions from Steyn Club members around the planet, live at 4pm North American Eastern/9pm Greenwich Mean Time this Tuesday.