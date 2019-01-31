Image

Mark Steyn

Macedonians and Macchiato

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on the Oakley Show

On Wednesday afternoon, I kept my midweek date with John Oakley on Toronto's Global News Radio 640. Among the topics were the Liberals' new Ministry of Truth, Howard Schultz's venti presidente campaign, and whether the concept of "foreigners" still exists. Click below to listen:

For that brave band who prefer me in vision, tonight, Thursday, I'll be with Tucker Carlson south of the border at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

For those Ontario listeners who enjoy my visits to the Oakley show, we hope to see a few of you at our Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn dates. We know at least one Montrealer coming to the Rochester show, but, if you're anywhere along the QEW, it's a lot closer. And Kingston (or even Ottawa) isn't that inconvenient for the Miller/Steyn Syracuse gig. And, come to think of it, our Reading, Pennsylvania date is a breezy thousand-kilometer tootle from Sudbury. Oh, and with VIP tickets, you not only enjoy the best seats in the house but you get to meet Dennis and me at the end of the evening. More details of our tour dates here.

The Mark Steyn Club is now well into its second year, and, if you're finally getting round to maybe perhaps possibly considering becoming a member, please see here. We are grateful for the support of all our friends around the world - from London, Ontario to London, England, to London, Kiribati - and look forward to welcoming many more in the months ahead.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

Image

