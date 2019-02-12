Image

Mark Steyn

Enter the Vegan

On WPHT in Philadelphia, Mark and Dennis Miller checked in with Rich Zeoli just ahead of their appearance next week, Friday February 22nd, at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading. Click below to listen:

Rich will be joining Miller and Steyn on February 22nd in Reading (where tickets are fast disappearing). Reading isn't too far for New Jersey and Delaware residents, so we hope to see a few of you there. And don't forget, with VIP tickets, you not only enjoy the best seats in the house but get to meet Dennis and Mark after the show, have your picture snapped, and take home an autographed gift. But hurry, VIP seats are almost sold out.

Rich wasn't quite right when he said "for one night only". There is a second Miller/Steyn Pennsylvania gig on Saturday March 2nd at the Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre. So, if you can't get into Reading, we hope to see you at Wilkes-Barre, which isn't terribly convenient for New Jersey or Delaware, but it is near near Scranton, and, er, State College, for any Michael Mann fanbois who fancy a night off from the climate apocalypse. And, as at Reading, there are a dozen or so VIP tickets left. More details of the Miller/Steyn tour here.

For that brave band who enjoy Mark on video, he'll be back here tomorrow, Wednesday, with a brand new SteynPost.

