Mark Steyn

Noticing and Not Noticing

by Mark Steyn
SteynPost #27

Welcome to a brand new SteynPost in which Mark discusses a paradox of our times - we've trained ourselves not to notice any of the big things, but we notice small things punitively. Click below to watch:

As to our closing promotional trailer, for the very first Dennis Miller/Mark Steyn stage tour together, that kicks off next week, Friday February 22nd, in Reading, Pennsylvania, and there are still a few tickets left. We'll be in Syracuse, New York the following night, and after that headed for Rochester and then Wilkes-Barre. And there's surely no more romantic Valentine's gift than VIP tickets: you and your loved one will enjoy not only the best seats in the house, but you'll also get to meet Mark and Dennis after the show, have your picture snapped, and take home a special autographed gift. But don't leave it too late: the VIP tickets are sold out in Syracuse and almost gone at the three other shows.

SteynPosts and our other video content are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful.

Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in here. We're excited to announce that our entire run of SteynPosts, starting with the very first edition, is now available in audio. You can find all those, plus some of the more memorable editions of The Mark Steyn Show, over in our Audio & Transcripts department.

