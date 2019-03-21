Courting and Curling

Today, Thursday, I'm in New York for a tedious court hearing arising from student-loan mogul Cary Katz's determination to sue me unto death. Happily, there's the occasional ten minutes of my life for something of non-litigious bent. So this morning I started the day on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" with Steve, Jedediah and Brian. As always, it was a pleasure to be with them, notwithstanding the nuttiness of the news:

Mark Steyn said Thursday that presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's (D-N.Y.) pitch to allow illegal immigrants to receive Social Security is a way of trying to "abolish" citizenship... "If the perks of citizenship just go to the folks who wander in, you are abolishing citizenship," he said. Steyn also reacted to tape of then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden calling the idea of "packing the Supreme Court" to be a "boneheaded" thought -- reminding the Senators around him of how FDR was lambasted for attempting it.

As is now traditional, the pajama boys of Media Matters didn't care for the cut of my jib, without being able to quite articulate why.

This evening I'll be back on't telly with Tucker, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

