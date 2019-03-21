Image

Mark Steyn

Courting and Curling

by Mark Steyn
Fox & Friends

https://www.steynonline.com/9252/courting-and-curling

Send WhatsApp
Print

A round of applause from Steve, Jedediah and Brian for Steyn's appearance on "Fox & Friends"

Today, Thursday, I'm in New York for a tedious court hearing arising from student-loan mogul Cary Katz's determination to sue me unto death. Happily, there's the occasional ten minutes of my life for something of non-litigious bent. So this morning I started the day on the curvy couch at "Fox & Friends" with Steve, Jedediah and Brian. As always, it was a pleasure to be with them, notwithstanding the nuttiness of the news:

Mark Steyn said Thursday that presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's (D-N.Y.) pitch to allow illegal immigrants to receive Social Security is a way of trying to "abolish" citizenship...

"If the perks of citizenship just go to the folks who wander in, you are abolishing citizenship," he said.

Steyn also reacted to tape of then-Delaware Sen. Joe Biden calling the idea of "packing the Supreme Court" to be a "boneheaded" thought -- reminding the Senators around him of how FDR was lambasted for attempting it.

As is now traditional, the pajama boys of Media Matters didn't care for the cut of my jib, without being able to quite articulate why.

You can watch the full segment with me, Steve, Jed and Brian here - and we hope Steyn Club members will then return therefrom and comment below.

This evening I'll be back on't telly with Tucker, live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. But today spring is here when a young man's fancy - and the occasional young woman's - turns to affairs of the heart. If you're so minded, please check out our recent video Tale for Our Time, in which Michele Bachmann joins me to celebrate Anne of Green Gables, and a particularly romantic notion of Anne's.

Tales for Our Time and much of our other content appears through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. We have fun in the Steyn Club - and we'll have even more this September on the second annual Mark Steyn cruise: for more info on the Club, please see here; and, for more info on the cruise, please call Cindy, our cruise manager, on 1-800-707-1634 or (from beyond North America) +1 (770) 952-1959 - or email us here.

© 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

ON THE AIR

On Thursday Mark joins Brian Kilmeade on the radio at 9:30am Eastern.

Later, Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

 

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Calling Out Around the World
  2. Beto Goes Bovine
  3. Batman at Eighty
  4. The Last Copier in the Woods
  5. Exit Brexit

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image