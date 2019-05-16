Universal Exports is Hiring

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On this week's show, in the wake of my interview with George Papadopoulos, I took some follow-ups on the Deep State's attempted coup against the duly elected President of the United States, with a side-order of Brexit and Tommy Robinson.

Along the way, we also celebrated the second anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club and its growing band of members around the planet. I look forward to meeting many of you on our second annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise in September. But, if you're not yet a member and you're minded to consider signing up, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, there's always our special Gift Membership.

One topic that came through just after we were off the air was the presidential pardon of my old boss Conrad Black:

When my assistant said there was a call from the White House, I picked up, said "Hello" and started to ask if this was a prank (suspecting my friends in the British tabloid media), but the caller spoke politely over me: "Please hold for the president." Two seconds later probably the best-known voice in the world said "Is that the great Lord Black?"

I shall have more to say on this in the days ahead.

Thank you again for all your questions on this week's show. If you like me in non-visual formats, we'll have an audio special for you tomorrow evening and again on Saturday. If you're one of that small, brave band who prefers me in vision, I'll be keeping my Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live tonight at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - and we'll present some video diversions on Sunday followed by Part Two with George Papadopoulos on Monday.

