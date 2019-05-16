Universal Exports is Hiring

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A on Wednesday afternoon, here's the action replay. Simply click above and settle back for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. On this week's show, in the wake of my interview with George Papadopoulos, I took some follow-ups on the Deep State's attempted coup against the duly elected President of the United States, with a side-order of Brexit and Tommy Robinson.
Along the way, we also celebrated the second anniversary of The Mark Steyn Club and its growing band of members around the planet.
One topic that came through just after we were off the air was the presidential pardon of my old boss Conrad Black:
When my assistant said there was a call from the White House, I picked up, said "Hello" and started to ask if this was a prank (suspecting my friends in the British tabloid media), but the caller spoke politely over me: "Please hold for the president." Two seconds later probably the best-known voice in the world said "Is that the great Lord Black?"
I shall have more to say on this in the days ahead.
Thank you again for all your questions on this week's show. If you like me in non-visual formats, we'll have an audio special for you tomorrow evening and again on Saturday. If you're one of that small, brave band who prefers me in vision, I'll be keeping my Thursday date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight" live tonight at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - and we'll present some video diversions on Sunday followed by Part Two with George Papadopoulos on Monday.
A European Union Army? That should prove nothing short of hilarious. Most of the EU bureaucrats and the component national leaders are pacifists in practice if not in name. If there is any martial spirit alive in Europe then it is certainly well hidden. The thought of some sort of joint EU command structure deploying actual armed forces (instead of some operetta palace guard) should prove to be the the stuff of high farce. I also have to ask what an EU Army would actually defend since nobody in Europe seems to believe in anything anymore, particularly their own culture. Well the Eurocrats can always hire Middle Eastern "refugees" to man their armed forces - Sort of the same way the late Roman Empire (Western Division) hired Goths, Germans, Vandals and Franks as auxiliaries in the 4th and 5th centuries, That did not work out so well.
I am all for the EU going ahead with this (and our polite but firm withdrawal from NATO.) I am reminded of how well such a polyglot force worked out for the Austro-Hungarian Empire during World War I and they had just one emperor and one chief of staff to command things. .
P,S. - Thanks for commenting on the truly despicable decision by Bowling Green State University to erase the name :Gish" from (what was) the Gish Theater. Eva Marie Saint also went to BGSU and I wonder if she has lent her name to anything on campus. She was in "On the Waterfront" and was directed by a guy who "named names." That would probably be sufficient "guilt by association" to get her name tossed off of anything that she has contributed to the school. .