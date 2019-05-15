Live Around the Planet: Wednesday May 15th by Mark Steyn

If you caught the first part of my conversation with George Papadopoulos re the long arm of the Deep State, we'll pick up where that left off and explore some of the danker corners of the permanent bureaucracy and its brazen subversion of government by the people. And, as we're still in the midst of Steyn Club second anniversary observances, I'll be glad to take questions from Club members on what you like about us, and what you don't; what we've got right these first two years, and what we're missing. If you have any thoughts on our classic fiction serializations or music specials or our upcoming Steyn cruise, I'm happy to talk about those as well - whatever Club-related topics tickle your fancy. Thank you to all our First Fortnight Founding Members who've decide to re-up and renew for another twelve months. But we also like to hear from brand new Club members, so if you've joined this month or even this morning feel free to shoot me a question on any topic that tickles your fancy. Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to the Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you happen to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. If you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. In recent days we've had new members join from Orillia, Ontario and Summerville, South Carolina and Meringo, New South Wales and many other places - and all our newbies are welcome to chip in when we crank it up in a few hours' time. As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, feel free to object to it in the comments, and I'll try to address a couple of the objections as we go along. Clubland Q&A and much of our other content is supported by members of The Mark Steyn Club. As I always say, we're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our sixteen-year history: more columns, more essays, more audio, more video. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also Tales for Our Time, my series of video poetry, and much more. And I'm very heartened by the comments of those who've decided to re-subscribe. Lori from Iowa: Love the club. I've read and listened to Mark for years. Well, you could try watching too, Lori. The camera adds ten pounds, and there are four of them. Ross from Houston, Texas writes: Keep up the great work Mark. Geo. H. W. Bush said 1000 points of light. You are that but in today's world what is needed are 1000 points of sanity. You are one of those. A thousand points of sane light? We'll try to do that, Ross. Robert from the intriguingly named metropolis of Mordialloc in Victoria says: It's been a great year for the club, Mark! All the best and please please please, keep up the writing on songs and music and the things that matter. I don't give two figs about the politics anymore. I feel that way myself these days, Robert, especially when I read of the upcoming election Down Under. But we cover the big issues and the small pleasures here, and we'll keep trying to juggle both. We're a convivial band in The Mark Steyn Club, and, if you fancy joining, you can find out more about it right here - or, if you have pals who are partial to audio fiction, you can sign 'em up for our special Gift Membership, and they'll be all set for next week's new Tale for Our Time. On May 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm, Kent W. wrote: Congratulations -- and thank you -- for two years of the Mark Steyn Club! When you announce an upcoming Clubland Q&A, I always find it fascinating when you list some of the remote places around the globe where members are located -- this is is truly the club on which the sun never sets! Can you tell us how many countries are represented by MSC members? Is it over 100?? Just curious!

On May 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm, Mick Wenlock wrote: Howdy Mark

Happy second birthday to the Club and happy to have re-upped.

I am an ex-Pat Brit and now a US Citizen. Glad I have managed to miss our on the blood pressure increasing Brexit betrayal.

What I wondered, Mark, is whether you think that if the Brits still adhered to the Rights that they had under Cromwell and Charles II would the government had dared go agains the wishes of 50% of the population? Never was the lack of the Power of the Sword mare apparent than in this last 18 months.

On May 15, 2019 at 4:01 pm, Ray Winchester wrote: I used to think the USA was just nasty not helping us when WWII started. I absolutely know why now.

The duplicitous Europeans (UK Westminster swamp now also)

Macron said today he will block UK (which will mean US also) getting contracts for future EU army.

Nick Clegg who now works for Facebook said there are no plans for an EU army. Lying prat.

Yet 75% of the military in Eastern Europe protecting the EU are the US. We make up a big proportion of the rest.

I honestly think the USA should repatriate them.

Nigel Farage knew about the hatred to the USA (and UK) decades ago.

This has been since 1966 when Degualle asked the US to leave in 1966.

The US general said at the time "shall we take the 60,000 dead ones also.

My only problem with the withdrawal is Poland. They were always a friend to the UK and USA

On May 15, 2019 at 4:01 pm, Walt Trimmer wrote: What do you suppose the odds are that G Pop's communications were being monitored by the NSA?

On May 15, 2019 at 4:01 pm, Jill Felzan wrote: Hi Mark,

Like many other Mark Steyn Club members, I love, love the novels, short stories and poems. Many are familiar (since I spent a large amount of time hanging around in the Victorian/Edwardian age), but what strikes me in all of them is how they, each in their way, teach the English-speaking world of today so definitively, so clearly, what has been lost. Even a space alien dropping in could tell quickly what the inhabitants of this world believed in, what they honored, what they despised. An actual culture that believed in itself (well except for some Marxists, anarchists, etc.).

We clubbers here, of course, are mainly the proverbial 'choir', but do you think there is any way these wonderful pieces of literature could be tools to reach the deeply misinformed and misguided parts of our culture, especially the young people, who as far as I can tell, have no idea.

Even so, I love that you have put so much into bringing them to us. Bravo!

Jill

On May 15, 2019 at 4:01 pm, Robert Stewart wrote: George Papadopoulus's "confession" seems to be completely overblown. At one point he states: "While I told the FBI that Joseph Mifsud informed me that the Russians have thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails, I hid many aspects of my relationship with Joseph Mifsud. That was wrong, it was a crime." Based on the book and your interview, this is hard to reconcile with any reasonable construction of the event. Especially when it is now fairly certain that Mifsud was working for the FBI/CIA/MI6 at the time. This is reminiscent of the Soviet show trials wherein the condemned was encouraged to flesh out all the accusations, no matter how unbelievable the resulting fantasy became. What were those "many aspects", and how would failing to mention them be a crime? This is really nothing more than frosting on the SCO's cake.

On May 15, 2019 at 4:02 pm, Mark F wrote: Mark,

Happy 2nd Anniversary.

Just a quick question regarding the investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation:

Will Comey, Brennen and Clapper actually be held accountable or will the Deep State provide them the cover they need?

Keep up the great work.

Mark Ferrigno

On May 15, 2019 at 4:02 pm, Laura Rosen Cohen wrote: Hi Mark, would love to hear your take on the latest emetic from one of the three Jew-hating shrews of Congress, Ms. Tlaib and how comforted she is by thoughts of the Holocaust....the Corbynization of the Dems is pretty much complete.

On May 15, 2019 at 4:03 pm, Bryan Hewson wrote: Great scoop to interview Mr Papadopulus Mark,

Looking forward to piece two.

having renewed my membership was struck by the value of membership versus the "obligatory" Â£154" fee to watch or listen to the BBC, you are undervaluing your contribution to our culture!!

Do keep up the good work and look forward to details of the third cruise here in Europe - will work hard to meet you face to face,

Travel safe and best to family and team Steyn

Bryan

Northumberland

On May 15, 2019 at 4:05 pm, Al Man from CA wrote: Hi Mark

After seeing the video of Joe Biden on Tucker's show, I have to think he (Biden) really is showing big time signs of senility. Do you think the left's "collective" minds would explode if Trump announced at a rally that besides running for re-election as a Republican, he is encouraging Democrat voters to write him in on their primary ballots as THEIR presidential choice? I would love to see the fake news services report it! Since they didn't "get" the Hillary lost emails joke, this would be wonderful to watch. Can you imagine Pencil Neck and Nads' Nadler's reaction?

Happy Birthday MSC!!

Al Man from CA

On May 15, 2019 at 4:10 pm, George Pereira wrote: George Papadopolous has been cruelly abused by the deep state to be sure, but he also (at least how I viewed his interview ) seemed to be accepting that he was already a member of the "club" in waiting and somewhat passively accepted all the dinners and phone calls as his due as a mover and shaker soon to be.

If even a small portion of what swirled around him happened to me my paranoia radar would be pinging and I'd be asking what's going on here.

I'd also be asking why are all these high level people so interested in me; why so much time and money, what do I have to offer that they are after.

On May 15, 2019 at 4:10 pm, Leslie B. wrote: How can the trend of Banana Republic be reversed, or at least tamed? This lawlessness, the deep state and with the clamping down, the deplatforming of non-leftists in the public square how on earth can we change this?

On May 15, 2019 at 4:11 pm, Calvert Whitehurst wrote: Dear Mark,

I read "The Mandibles" when it first came out after reading a review in the WSJ; and per your recommendation just finished "The Strange Death of Europe" by Douglas Murray. So I now find myself in a "fin de siecle" mood - wondering how long it will be - between the radicalization of Islam and the Islamization of Europe on the one hand the growing likelihood that the USA will go broke and break apart on the other - before the "siecle" hits the "fin" so to speak. What are your projections on this timeline?

On May 15, 2019 at 4:11 pm, siberianmo wrote: Mark,

Something a bit different: Given the apparent deterioration of western world values and willingness to take head-on the barbarians at the gate, There does not appear to be a feasible and realistic approach to turning the ship about as we are steaming full speed into the willing clutches of those hell-bent on our demise.

I wonder aloud: which nation will fall into the abyss first - Canada or the U.S.?

Not that your crystal ball is anymore accurate than mine, but I would appreciate your two-cents on a topic not at all upbeat.

Thanx,

Tom in Missouri

On May 15, 2019 at 4:12 pm, Mark Wallbrown wrote: Edmund Burke said "It is ordained in the eternal constitution of things that men of intemperate minds cannot be free; their passions forge their fetters. Richard Mitchell said, 'In the country of the blind the one eyed man is king. And in the country of the witless, the half wit is king.' Do you think Anerica is headed toward the latter?

On May 15, 2019 at 4:17 pm, Peter Duncan wrote: Hello, Mister Steyn! The movie 'Unplanned' about the now pro-life activist, Abby Johnson, who used to work for Planned Parenthood, has been banned in Canada. Since you're an old pro on the subject of getting banned in Canada and with the movie Gosnell and the like, I thought you might like to weigh in. Thank you and your team so much for everything you do!

See you in September!,

Peter from Washington State ( I know...)

On May 15, 2019 at 4:18 pm, Sam wrote: A MS Club suggestion-book and film recommendations in one place, it's hard to keep track of them as they are mentioned in the comments and I hate missing them.

On May 15, 2019 at 4:18 pm, Arnold Grey wrote: A UK item for your consideration, did you notice that wily old Queen Elizabeth did not invite Mayor Knife Fight Khan to the state dinner for President Trump? I'm quite delighted with this slight. God save our Queen.

On May 15, 2019 at 4:18 pm, Josh Passell wrote: Shouldn't the start time be quarter to three?

On May 15, 2019 at 4:23 pm, Laura Rosen Cohen wrote: Mark, you've often pointed out that the current religious passion now of the SJW crowd offers accusation of sin but no possibility of redemption. Do you think that social media/internet "deplatforming" is the corollary excommunication? Or worse?

On May 15, 2019 at 4:26 pm, Roy Blair wrote: What explanation do you have for the reaction of the top brass of the Conservative Party to the rise of the Brexit Party and the threatened annihilation of their own party? Gove, for example, thinks May should be given more time!! May thinks it's evidence that her MPs should accept her absurd 'deal'. How can seemingly intelligent people be that stupid? Do you think they are all mentally ill?

On May 15, 2019 at 4:31 pm, Dominic wrote: Hi mark - long time reader but just joined the club last week! (from Australia)

I have two questions:

1) In about 2010 to 2012 you wrote a lot about the national debt in America and elsewhere. almost a decade on and there has been no reversal of this debt mountain and in fact has increased. Even in Australia, which famously paid down its government debt to zero, debt has now been crept up to 41% of GDP. Is there any hope at all to reverse this anywhere before western countries turn into Venezuela ?

2) I enjoy your essays on movies - can I suggest an essay or two on some of the great television series of the past decade - ie breaking bad, the wire, the Americans

thanks!

On May 15, 2019 at 4:38 pm, Joseph Dornisch wrote: When is Volume 2 of "A Disgrace to the Profession" coming out... Are any of your witnesses still alive?

On May 15, 2019 at 4:41 pm, Toby Pilling wrote: Have you ever seen a new political party have quite as meteoric a rise as The Brexit Party?

On May 15, 2019 at 5:05 pm, Perry Pattetic wrote: The FBI was clearly anticipating that MÃ¼llerGate would be a game of two halves, when the powers that be decided to have Whitey Bulger offed within hours of his relocation to a new jail.



Barr's appointment of John Durham must have been anticipated, or leaked: it was Durham that fingered MÃ¼ller and his fellow crooks for running Whitey and framing four innocent men in Boston. Reno prevented MÃ¼ller from carrying the can - is this the rematch that takes out the Secret Police State?

Perhaps the investigation can take in Comey's enriching stint at Lockheed Martin, during which time MÃ¼ller awarded LM that massive contract.

13,000-plus sworn agents at the FBI, and NOT ONE has reported on the high crimes and misdemeanors of the FBI leadership: "I was only obeying orders" did not save the Gestapo.... The FBI needs to be disbanded.

On May 15, 2019 at 5:05 pm, Perry Pattetic wrote: Mark - excellent interview last night. But there may be some confusion between MI6 and MI5. 5 does the domestic stuff and 6 does the James Bond stuff (atrociously). This was a joint op involving 5, 6 and GCHQ - and the political heads of those organizations at the time were May, Hammond and Cameron. © 2019 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

