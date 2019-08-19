Planted Joke

After a week of guest-hosting, and a brief reign as the King of Cable, Mark returns tonight, Monday, to just plain guesting with the real host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific, with a rerun at midnight Eastern/9pm Pacific. If you're in the presence of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll want to dial them up.

Over the weekend, Mark returned to The Greg Gutfeld Show, with Kat Timpf, Tyrus and Joe Machi. Here's the opening segment:

Later the subject turned to hotel accommodations for your house plants. If this video doesn't display properly (as, apparently, it doesn't in some browsers), you can watch the full segment over at Fox:

You can view the full hour with Greg, Kat, Tyrus, Joe and Mark here.

If you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, he'll be back in audio north of the border for Wednesday's John Oakley show, live across Toronto at 5pm Eastern on Global News Radio 640.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with a weekend edition of Laura's Links with Ramadan rapping from Denmark and much more. On Friday evening Mark considered the latest developments in the Epstein "investigation". Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date explored Rock Hudson as the solution to midlife crisis, and our Sunday song selection featured the only Beatles song Sinatra truly loved. Also this weekend, we launched our brand new Climate Change audio serialization for Mark Steyn Club members. The second installment will air later today. If you were too busy Ramadan rapping this weekend, we hope you'll want to catch up with one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

As we always say, Mark Steyn Club membership isn't for everyone, but it does come with some special benefits, including:

~Our monthly series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time;

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;

~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions with Mark;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show, SteynPosts, and other video content;

~Mark's Sunday series of video poetry;

~Advance booking for his live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~The opportunity to join Steyn, the recently Trump-pardoned Conrad Black and other guests on our third annual Mark Steyn Club Cruise;

~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

Mark will be back this evening with Tucker Carlson live at 8pm Eastern.