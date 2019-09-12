Venetian Blind Spot

She may not know much about art, but she knows what she likes - herself. On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" I checked in with Tucker to discuss Hillary's bizarre decision to volunteer herself for a characteristically lame bit of performance art at the Venice Biennale. Click below to watch:

