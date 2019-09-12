Image

Mark Steyn

Venetian Blind Spot

by Mark Steyn
Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/9732/venetian-blind-spot

She may not know much about art, but she knows what she likes - herself. On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" I checked in with Tucker to discuss Hillary's bizarre decision to volunteer herself for a characteristically lame bit of performance art at the Venice Biennale. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here.

If you prefer me in non-visual formats, please join me in audio only for a brand new Clubland Q&A, taking questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet right here at SteynOnline on Friday at 4pm North American Eastern time - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time, but do check local listings. As for aural entertainments more generally, don't forget to check in daily just before noon Eastern for the latest episode in what's proving a highly popular audio serialization of Climate Change: The Facts.

As the third season of The Mark Steyn Club gets into top gear, we thank all our members in every corner of the earth. You can find more details about the Club here - including our special Gift Membership.

