Eat, Pray, Love: Burqa Edition

Greetings from the Deranged Dominion, and more specifically from the little hut in the backyard that I am sitting in for the Jewish holiday of Sukkot (Tabernacles). It has been another busy week for SteynOnline's in-house Jewish mother, but an even busier one for the Most Unwoke Bloke himself! Yes, Mark was guest hosting the Rush Limbaugh Show, answering more questions from Mark Steyn Club members in a new Mark's Mailbox, prancing about on various shows on Fox News and doing an amazing long form interview Down Under! How does he do it? I'm exhausted just linking to it all!

There's so much going on! That Steyn fellow sure keeps busy. Now, while I ponder the possibility that Mark must have some bionic parts in order to be able to keep up this pace (!!!), let's take a look at some of the stories that have crossed my path over the past week.

~

America:

Via Pat Condell, a Twitter thread about why the American political establishment hates President Trump so much.

FBI Lovebirds, How Two FBI Operatives Tried to Take Down Donald Trump from Mark's good friends Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer.

Not the Sesame Street of your childhood. Gah! Sesame Street tackles opioid addiction.

The UN sounds the alarm-it may go belly up. Yay! As my friend Sheila Gunn Reid says, don't threaten me with a good time!

Sharia patrols in New York. What could possibly be wrong with that?

Just what America needs: another Clinton in politics. As Mark himself often says, there are over 350 million people in America. Why does America "need" the wife of, the brother of, or the daughter or son of the last guy or gal?

Ummm... I thought this was America. Ohio man gets prison time for yelling racial slurs.

I love you America, but you are too fat.

The great VDH on universities: from icon to just a con.

As per Mark's excellent description of Trump on Twitter, behold: President Trump breaks out his Trump Twitter hammer and pings one of the Jew-Hating Shrews of Congress.

Forbes magazine is completely insane: "Why Pakistan should be on every single female traveler's bucket list". Someone on the Twitter thread suggested that the bucket is for the single, female traveler's head, you know, for when it gets chopped off. Travelling alone worked out really well for foreign, single women in Morocco. It seems reasonable to assume that Pakistani officialdom may have paid for this piece of suicidal fluff disguised as journalism. I just wonder what the price of Forbe's soul actually was.

~

The Formerly Great Britain.

The British police force is a joke. A pathetic, flaccid, virtue-signalling joke. They are weak, ridiculous soy boys and ineffective, dour girls with an institutionalized SJW and sharia-compliant mentality thrown into the mix. Absolutely gross.

Their modus operandi apparently is to ignore mass rape jihad, then pummel, destroy the souls of and punish rape victims for good measure.

~

Europe:

France sucks. Lots of online chatter about how Parisian policemen were scared to report the terrorist's behaviour because they would be accused of Islamophobia and that would be career ending, a la Fort Hood. So, they decided to stay quiet, not notice and voila! We see how that works out.

Maybe we should have a SteynOnline poll as to which country in Europe we think will first officially go the way of sharia. I think it's a toss up between France, England and Sweden. Your guess?

~

Middle East:

Caroline Glick: Trump did not betray the Kurds.

The barbarians of the Iranian regime continue their evil ways.

~

Celebrate Diversity:

All cultures are equal because SHUT UP, OK they just are!

~

The Kook Left, Trans, Wokestapo:

Good point from Dennis Prager: the left is not used to being investigated. Exactly.

BBC Journalist Andrew Neil eviscerates eco-radical.

And no section on the kook left would be complete without mentioning Douglas Murray! Here is Mr. Murray on the Quilette podcast, and I had to post it because he makes the most awesome reparations suggestion toward the end. I was driving in my car listening to it and I laughed my head off. Great plan, Mr. Murray.

Also, on the subject of Douglas Murray, if a fairly boring, suburban Jewish mother of a certain age, a 3M â€“ Married Mom with Mortgage â€“ decided to boldly come out after so many years, and identify as a gay man, would that improve her/his chances? Asking for a friend...c'mon, help a xer out!

~

Jews and Israel:

The silent screams of Iran's Jews. An excellent and poignant essay on the Jews imprisoned under the Islamic tyranny of Iran.

The transformation of a terrorist.

~

Random:

Chivalry is not dead yet, apparently. OK, it has evolved but at least he asked first! Nobody's perfect, right???

"We need to put an end to the emotional wankfest." Endorsed!

~

Human Grace:

Junior detectives find missing senior.

What is love? Love is a custom-made Halloween costume for your grandson.

What is inspiration? It sometimes comes in the smallest package. We can beat 'em anywhere!

Coach with Down Syndrome marks 20 years with Maryland team.

Church plants tulip bulbs to honour parishioner who sheltered Jews during the Holocaust.

Dolphin therapy restores life and dignity in Brazil.

I hope you enjoy the links. I'll join you all later tonight in the comment section. As always, please take good care of it till I can get there!