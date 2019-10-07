Downer the Hatch

Programming note: Tonight Steyn will be keeping his regular Monday date on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. If you are in the presence of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll dial him up.

~On Sunday morning Mark joined Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow on one of his favorite TV shows, Sky Australia's "Outsiders". The subjects under discussion were the Trump "impeachment" and its connection with Bill Barr's investigation into the role of foreign intelligence agencies in the Comey/McCabe/Strzok/Page shenanigans - with special attention to Alexander Downer's G&Ts in the Kensington Wine Room with George Papadopoulos. It was a fun segment. Click below to watch:

On the other hand, if you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, you can find the full Sky News audio here.

For more on Alexander Downer's shot heard round the world, see Mark's two-part interview with George Papadopoulos.

