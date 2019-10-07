Image

Mark Steyn

Downer the Hatch

Steyn Down Under

Programming note: Tonight Steyn will be keeping his regular Monday date on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. If you are in the presence of the receiving apparatus, we hope you'll dial him up.

~On Sunday morning Mark joined Rowan Dean, Rita Panahi and James Morrow on one of his favorite TV shows, Sky Australia's "Outsiders". The subjects under discussion were the Trump "impeachment" and its connection with Bill Barr's investigation into the role of foreign intelligence agencies in the Comey/McCabe/Strzok/Page shenanigans - with special attention to Alexander Downer's G&Ts in the Kensington Wine Room with George Papadopoulos. It was a fun segment. Click below to watch:

On the other hand, if you prefer Steyn in non-visual formats, you can find the full Sky News audio here.

For more on Alexander Downer's shot heard round the world, see Mark's two-part interview with George Papadopoulos.

~Aside from "Outsiders", we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with the latest edition of our Clubland Q&A, in which Mark answered a host of questions from Mark Steyn Club members live around the planet, on a slew of subjects from impeachment and Brexit to conservatism's free-speech fainthearts. You can listen to the full show here. Saturday's movie date was a blizzard of Blofelds, and Sunday's Song of the Week was a live-performance video edition featuring Tal Bachman's rendition of "That Lucky Old Sun". We also launched our brand new Netflix-style easy-access tile-format music page.

Steyn's Song of the Week is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are extremely grateful. For more information on the Steyn Club, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. After two sold-out voyages, we also have a Third Annual Mark Steyn Cruise - and some exciting news coming in the next couple of days.

