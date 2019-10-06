We're honored to present another live-performance edition of Mark's Song of the Week and additionally to launch the new home page for SteynOnline's video and audio music specials.

Our Netflix-style tile-format archives for Tales for Our Time and Steyn's Sunday Poems have proved very popular with listeners and viewers, so we thought we'd do the same for (some of) our musical features. Just click here, and you'll find easy-to-access live performances by everyone from Herman's Hermits to Liza Minnelli; Mark's interviews with Chuck Berry, Leonard Bernstein and Bananarama (just to riffle through the Bs); and audio documentaries on P G Wodehouse's songs, John Barry's Bond themes, Simon after Garfunkel, and much more. We'll be adding to the archive in the months ahead, but, even as it is, we hope you'll find something to tickle your fancy when you're seeking a brief respite from the woes of the world.

To help celebrate our new Music Central, here's a brand new performance of a song that hit Number One seventy years ago - October 1st 1949 - and stayed there for almost two months. Tal Bachman is a mainstay of our sold-out Mark Steyn Cruises: Where else can you see Michele Bachmann (no relation) joining Tal for an impromptu Bachman-Bachmann Overdrive medley of Tal's "She's So High" and his dad Randy's "Takin' Care of Business"?

But Tal is always sporting enough to take a few requests from Steyn and we think you'll enjoy his performance of this classic American song: After "She's So High", Tal goes higher, sky high and beyond, celestially high. It's introduced by Mark with a tip of the hat to its authors. To enjoy, simply click below:

We'll have more live performances in the weeks ahead at SteynOnline - and, if you're a Mark Steyn Club member, stay tuned for some news of exclusive events for Club members only.

Steyn's Song of the Week is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we're profoundly grateful. Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample our Song of the Week in audio only, please log-in here. You can find more non-visual content from The Mark Steyn Show over in our Audio & Transcripts department. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

~There's more live music from Mark's shows over the years in his On the Town best-of-the-guests special with performances from Tal, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Everything But The Girl and many more. And there's more video entertainment from Steyn's Song of the Week below:

