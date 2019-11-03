We're honored to present another live-performance edition of Steyn's Song of the Week, this week featuring a bona fide rock legend going all the way back to his days with The Guess Who and "American Woman" - Randy Bachman.

Since this department was launched many years ago, we've focused, as you know, mostly on standard songs that have lasted over the decades and been done in a variety of styles by a multitude of performers. Even when we've featured numbers from what Billboard is pleased to call "the Rock Era", they tend to have been those that have achieved their most lucrative iteration in easy-listening cover versions - "Something", "Light My Fire", etc. And as a result, year in year out, I've received a constant trickle of emails bemoaning my inability to get with the beat.

Well, a decade of being derided as an effete showtune pansy can get to a chap, and so I figured it was time to pick a genuine guitar-driven rocker for our Song of the Week. This one hit Number One for Bachman-Turner Overdrive forty-five years ago - November 1974 - in both America and the band's native Canada. So I was interested to hear from its author about what makes a rock classic - only to find that Randy's trying to pitch it to Michael BublÃ©. Click below to watch:

"You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet", music and lyrics by Randy Bachman

Randy Bachman, guitar and vocals with The Randy Bachman Band:

Tal Bachman, guitar;

Mick Dalla-Vee, bass guitar;

Brent Knudsen, guitar;

Marc LaFrance, drums.

