Put Some Records On While I Snore

Please join me today, Friday, for the conclusion of our Halloween Tale for Our Time, The Wendigo by Algernon Blackwood, a little after 9pm Eastern tonight - and this Sunday for a brand new video edition of Steyn's Song of the Week.

On Thursday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tucker and I considered the inevitable grim woke makeover of "Baby, It's Cold Outside". Nicki Minaj crowing "Look at that butt" is entirely acceptable, but "Put some records on while I pour" is a hate crime. Click below to watch:

You can see the full hour with Tucker here. Thanks to all who tuned in - he's had some spectacular ratings this week. As for "Baby, It's Cold Outside", you can read my thoughts on the song here - and you can hear me and Miss Jessica Martin essaying a few bars thereof here and here, and with an orchestral allusion thereto at the conclusion here.

If you're brave enough to go beyond video and audio and encounter me live on stage, we have a couple of special presentations of The Mark Steyn Show coming up in Montreal this month exclusively for members of The Mark Steyn Club. If you're in the general vicinity of the north-east - Northern New England, upstate New York, eastern Ontario - we'd love to see you there, and you can find more details here. After last night's "Tucker", there may even be a bit of "Baby, It's Cold Outside".

See you this evening to wrap up The Wendigo.