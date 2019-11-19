Iowa Hero, Carolina Zero

On Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Tucker and I discussed Pete Buttigieg's surge in Iowa and belly flop in South Carolina. In the latter state, by the way, his announcement of a "Douglass Plan" is surely what we call cultural appropriation: It's Mayor Pete's plan, so why name it after Frederick Douglass? Who was, among other things, a Republican. The use of a stock photo from Kenya was a nice touch, and even funnier if it turns out to be a cousin of Obama. Click below to watch:

