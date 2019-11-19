Iowa Hero, Carolina Zero

On Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Tucker and I discussed Pete Buttigieg's surge in Iowa and belly flop in South Carolina. In the latter state, by the way, his announcement of a "Douglass Plan" is surely what we call cultural appropriation: It's Mayor Pete's plan, so why name it after Frederick Douglass? Who was, among other things, a Republican. The use of a stock photo from Kenya was a nice touch, and even funnier if it turns out to be a cousin of Obama. Click below to watch:
If you enjoy me on camera (and who doesn't?), please check out the latest in my anthology of video poetry - a reading of Kipling's highly prescient "Gods of the Copybook Headings" on its hundredth birthday.
On the other hand, if you prefer me in non-visual formats, do give a listen to my two-part celebration of one of the most successful songwriting teams of the last sixty years.
If you're not yet a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we'd love to have you. You can find more details about our video poetry and other Club benefits here.
African Americans have clearly seen that there's no future for them on the island of Buttigieg just like the African immigrants stuck on the island of Malta found that there clearly was no future for them there.