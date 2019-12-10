A Bicycle Built for #MeToo

On Monday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Tucker and I mulled the latest Twitterstorm - over an exercise bike commercial:

Twitter's furious hostility to the ad wiped a billion dollars off the company's stock price - and may have ended the "leading man"'s (if you'll forgive the expression) acting career.

I took a more relaxed view, but the usual Blue Check Twitter enforcers didn't care for the cut of my jib. The Daily Beast's Justin Baragona was content merely to quote me, the words being so self-evidently outrageous they require no further analysis from him:

'We have stereotypes â€” about the beautiful wife who makes horrible coffee, there are horrible wives who make beautiful coffee...now your coffee is made by a 29-year-old pajama boy with a six-figure college debt.'

Fellow Blue Check colossus "The Matt Walton" figured out the real reason we say what we do:

These dudes seem to really relish the image of boys in pajamas, huh?

You got me there, Oscar Wilde. Click below to watch:

