A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 20-26

The allegedly big news of the week was impeachment. Last time round, Monica Lewinsky checked into Steyn's hotel (see right). This time Mark checked out.

~The week began with a song for Megxit.

~On Monday Mark bade avete atque valete to January's grim toll, including the greatest conservative philosopher of our time, a viceregal gag machine, and one brief combing moment.

~Tuesday's edition of Mark's Mailbox found Steyn considering everything from alternatives to imperialism to Justin Trudeau's Beard of Gravitas. Click below to watch:

~On Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from stoner drivers to the perils of soy.

~Mark's Thursday Notebook had an impeachment tip for President Trump, as well as a dolly who dangles and a very telling story from The New York Times: it was our most read piece of the week.

He also revisited an in-depth interview with the man who waterboarded Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Dr James E Mitchell:

~On Friday our marquee presentation was our latest Tale for Our Time - and with a special video bonus to boot. Before an audience of Mark Steyn Cruisers from four continents, Mark introduced and read Jack London's classic The White Silence. You can find Part One here, and Part Two here.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. As you can see, it's one of several SteynOnline features we also do live and on water on Mark's annual cruises.

~On Saturday Kathy Shaidle's weekly movie date was Hitchcock's Rope.

