Security Kabuki

Hello and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links. I'm filing this on President's Day, in America, and in parts of Canada, Family Day, an invented 'holiday' courtesy of Ontario's disgraced provincial Liberals (but for real and not for joking, are there actually any other kind of Liberals?).

I'm sure I'm not alone in noticing that there has been a significant wave of bad news for "our" side lately. Of course, as you get older, you hear more and more about illnesses and of passings 'timely' and 'untimely' but sometimes there's a noticeable cluster and it can really bring you down. Mark himself, in his touching obituary of Christie Blatchford, prefaced his remarks by saying "that since the dawn of 2020 I have felt suffused in death". Unfortunately, I get his drift.

The great un-woke bloke was on the telly and the airwaves quite a bit over the week. He had a really nice chat with Brian Kilmeade, did a regular spot with Tucker Carlson, reminisced about the Creepy Porn Lawyer, guest hosted for Rush Limbaugh and also talked about Bernie. I find the whole Bernie thing really weird. I'm old enough to remember when commie Jews enthralled with Russia were considered a bad thing in America. And now all these Americans want a kook commie Jew to be the President?!? Seems strange, but hey, what do I know?

Well, I guess I must know a few things or the great Prophet Steyn wouldn't let me wildly prance about his palatial website willy nilly, and encamp in my tastefully appointed In-House Jewish Mother's Safe Space right beside the espresso maker with 1970s disco and funk playing in the background.

I don't know why the wave of crappy news has hit us lately, but I do know it's never a bad time to dole out extra hugs to those we love and to tell them how much we love them. I don't know what the week will bring, but if starting it out with Larry is wrong, then I don't wanna be right. Have a good week and don't let the Deplatforming Dumbkopfs and their ilk get you down.

Now let's begin!

~

America:

More lawsuits are necessary to stop this ridiculous security kabuki.

The genius of Rush Limbaugh on the radio.

Look out world, it's Laura Loomer for Congress.

Reason number seven hundred gazillion billion why you should never send your child to a government school. Tar and feathers.

Men without work.

~

Today In Satan:

Can we say "babies"? They were babies.

~

Israel and Jews:

Arab talk show host sets off firestorm by saying Zionism is the most successful project of the past century.

"My Dad built bridges and witnessed the Holocaust."

Israeli judoka makes an Iranian friend for life.

Is there nothing these people cannot ruin? Music and joy are haram, and permitted music can only be a call to slaughter. What an absolutely horrendous, despicably anti-human "culture".

Jewish woman reveals Hitler was her next door neighbour.

This guy seems nice.

Jewish food for thought: The Cure for Envy. That was the appetizer. And now the main course. I found this piece by Lord Rabbi Sacks profoundly moving: The Universal and the Particular.

~

Middle East/Asia:

Barbarians. Why have we shed any of our blood over these barbarians?

And from Iran-are you kidding me? Savage lunatics.

Speaking of barbarians, let's talk coronavirus and China. Did it originate in a lab?

~

Formerly Great Britain:

Grooming gangs and indifferent police, what have we learned from the sex abuse scandals?

Well, one thing we have learned is that very few people are willing to call them what they are: Pakistani Muslim rape gangs.

They laugh at us and our decadent, capitulant weakness.

"The takeaway worker who plotted against Pride." Nothing to see here. Nothing to see here either.

Should we laugh or cry? British High Court rules that a 'transphobic' Tweet is lawful. Gee, we're allowed to think and say what we want? Thanks a bunch Land of the Magna Carta, glad you cleared things up.

Theodore Dalrymple has thoughts on the Frivolity of the British Criminal System.

~

Europe:

The inmates are running the European asylum.

The view from Hungary: guys, don't talk about the invasion! As Mark always says, pay very close attention to the people who are telling you to shut up and even closer attention to what they are telling you to shut up about. More thoughts about the invasion here.

~

Down Under:

Australian wife "slammed" for doing wife things. Good on her. These snarky TV jerkoffs are just jealous. She is a successful, organized person who clearly loves being a wife and a mother. Both take a lot of work. The snark is pathetic and revealing.

~

Kook and Humorless Left, Trans and Wokestapo:

This evil will only be stopped by massive lawsuits.

From Spiked Online: "The Purity Spiral".

Food for thought on pronouns and Twitter bios.

Oddly enough, deviant adults continue to seek out the company of very young children.

A most excellent podcast from James Delingpole with the great Douglas Murrary. I know I should be restrained in my praise of Mr. Murray but restraint has never been one of my soooper doooper top qualities. So, all I can say is listen to the whole thing but ESPECIALLY the last fifteen minutes. The bit about a certain American company that makes the most disgusting, drekiest, foul tasting coffee on the planet, and their Transgendered Cookie Crusade is magnificent. I also love the various calls to action sprinkled through the recording. OK. I'll stop now before I say anything that might embarrass my gracious host like... OHNEVERMIND.

~

Human Grace:

Police officer saves a little baby.

American restaurant opens early to give a 3-year old cancer patient the meal of a lifetime.

Deaf man adopts deaf rescue pup and teaches him sign language.

The great Douglas Murray on his friend Jordan Peterson. This is a must read. This is how friends, who are public figures, support one another in their dark hours.

Passengers throw spontaneous baby shower for adoptive parents and baby on their flight.

The moment a father hears his late son's heart beating inside someone else.

The littlest hero!

Chin up all, and now off you go to comment!

