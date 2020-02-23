A Se'nnight of Steyn, February 17-23

Happy Post-Nevada Caucus Day to all our American readers. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's return to The Greg Gutfeld Show - and in full recline mode.



~For Presidents Day Mark presented a two-part cavalcade of presidential songs, from Washington to Trump. Meanwhile, the President-in-Waiting, Michael Bloomberg, is already picking out veeps.

Also on Monday, Steyn remembered a fearless colleague, the great Christie Blatchford: His farewell to Blatch was our most read piece of the week.

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the gropemeisters of the TSA to a deaf puppy learning to sign.

~On Wednesday Mark checked in with John Oakley at Toronto's Global News Radio 640 to discuss the derailment of the rule of law up north - and whether down south Bernie is getting schlonged all over again. Click below to listen:

~On Thursday Steyn returned to "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to consider the spectacular Democrat disaster that was this week's presidential debate. Click below to watch:

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a range of topics from the state of the Democrat primary to fleeing Swedes and sodden Aussies. You can listen to the full show here.

~Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date celebrated the first foreign-language film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Our marquee presentation for the weekend was the launch of Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - a John Buchan premonition of a globalist conspiracy, The Power-House.

