A Se'nnight of Steyn, March 9-15

As part of our Coronavirus survival kit, Mark added another entry to his anthology of video poetry - a dark Browning classic, My Last Duchess

Coronavirus cancellations have clobbered everything from Broadway to basketball, Disneyland to 007. So, with little left to leave the house for, we'll try to compensate with a full slate of digital delights right here at SteynOnline. Join Mark later today for another live-performance video edition of our Song of the Week. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began, musically, with the very apotheosis of the one-hit wonder, and, lyrically, with the latest entry in Mark's anthology of video poetry - his reading of an unsettling poem by Browning, My Last Duchess.



Steyn's Sunday Poem is a special bonus feature of The Mark Steyn Club.

~Mark's Monday Notebook rounded up Covid-19 developments around the globe: it was our most read piece of a fast-moving news week.

Later Steyn joined Tucker Carlson to marvel at the instant conversion of Democrat presidential candidates to a man they'd hitherto damned as a mentally enfeebled racist. Click below to watch:

~On Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Rosie the Riveter to Bernie the Bolshevik - and whether a moustachioed mother is really a father with five o'clock shadow.

~On the Wednesday morning after the Super Tuesday Redux the night before, Mark confronted the grim reality of Bernie's Bernout.

Afterwards he joined John Oakley on Global News Radio 640 in Toronto to discuss Covid-19's infectiousness in Italy - and Bernie Sanders' non-infectiousness in Michigan. Click below to listen:

~Coronavirus may be new, but the left's reaction is the same old same old: You're a racist! On Thursday, Mark and Tucker pondered political correctness unto death:

~On Friday's brand new edition of Mark's Mailbox, the eponymous host answered questions from Steyn Club members on everything from the Democrat primary to the state of Britishness:

Mark's Mailbox is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

~Kathy Shaidle's Saturday movie date took a peep at Peeping Tom.

Much of what we do here at SteynOnline - including Steyn's Sunday Poem and Song of the Week - we also do live and on water on our annual Mark Steyn Cruise. What's that you say? "Cruises? Are you nuts?"

Well, we feel reasonably confident that, whatever's happening this month, conditions will be different by the autumn, when we'll be cruising the Med with Conrad Black, Michele Bachmann and other special guests for ten days of sun, sea and societal collapse. For more information on our cruise, see here - but don't leave it too late to book: notwithstanding Covid-19, certain cabin categories are fast disappearing.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with that special live-performance video edition of our Song of the Week and continues on Monday with three hours of Mark live on America's Number One radio show.