A Se'nnight of Steyn, June 1-7

Justin Trudeau gets down on one knee, but doesn't sing "Mammy"

Tomorrow Mark will be starting the week behind the Golden EIB Microphone on America's Number One radio show. Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~Before settling down to the looting and lockdown, the week began with Mark celebrating Tom Jones' eightieth birthday and taking another stab at Delilah.

~Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show contemplated The New Normal and The Old Normal, as well as Your Monday Mohammed, the dark secrets of a continent from Madrid to the Bukovina, Brazilian jezebels, and more. For those who missed it on the day, you can hear the full show here.

The Mark Steyn Show is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the Club, see here.

~On Tuesday Mark made a rare return to the BBC, for Newshour with Razia Iqbal, and a discussion with Professor Scott Lucas on Trump, social media and free speech.

Also on Tuesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from creepy mayors to inconsistent lockdowners.

~Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show featured a civilizational fire sale of news and comment, plus State Department priorities, looting in an age of Corona, prohibition blues, Armenia then and now, and a song for a lost Minneapolis.

~On Plywood Thursday Mark's column considered the "public health issue" of white supremacy, the Department of Justice and the FISA racket - and which goes on top of which: the wig or the hijab? It was our most read piece of the week.

~Friday's Mark Steyn Show offered further thoughts on the bifurcation of society, lessons for today from H G Wells and France's Reign of Terror, when Covid comes for the boy band, and more. You can hear the full show here.

~For our Saturday movie date, Kathy Shaidle picked a Canadian zombie feature Pontypool.

~Our marquee presentation all week was Mark's latest Tale for Our Time - G K Chesterton's metaphysical thriller The Man Who Was Thursday. Click for Part Two, Part Three, Part Four, Five, Six, Seven and Eight - or for a good old binge-listen go here.

Episode Nine of The Man Who Was Thursday airs tonight.

Tales for Our Time is made with the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. The Club is not to everyone's taste, but we do have members in every corner of the world from Virginia to Vanuatu, and, if you have a chum who's a fan of classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new week at SteynOnline begins tonight with our Song of the Week, and continues tomorrow with three hours of substitute-host-level Excellence In Broadcasting.