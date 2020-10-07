Renormalizing the Old Normal

Hello one and all and welcome back to another freshly brewed batch of Laura's Links. What a crazy week it has been! I am so grateful that President Trump is on the mend. As Mark pointed out last week on The Mark Steyn Show, the Chinese coronavirus has actually affected the leaders of three out of seven G-7 countries: Boris Johnson, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau (wife of PM Justin Trudeau) and now President and Melania Trump. That's a very worrisome number. Without firing a single shot, the evil Chinese government has directly threatened the lives of our leaders, all the while murdering hundreds of thousands of innocents with their repulsive biological warfare.

As Mark put it, the virus (whether it was lab or wet-market born doesn't matter) is a declaration of war. It is cowardly, ridiculous and pathetic that after almost seven months, we still aren't discussing this seriously. In fact, the only things we in the West have been taking seriously are the disgusting, totalitarian, Chinese-inspired lockdown policies. We are destroying our lives for nothing. We are ignoring the New Cold War at our peril.

Every single person needs to reject "the new normal". It's the "new normal" of Communist China, terrorizing citizens and attempting to regulate everything about our lives, including the bits of food that we chew in our mouths. It's repulsive.

Demand the regular normal. Every one of us mad about this needs to force our leaders to accept that terrorizing us about "cases" â€“ and not hospitalizations and deaths â€“ cannot go on. "Hospitalizations and deaths are the proper measure." They must also be forced to admit and act on the fact that there is another way to manage this.

As has been widely documented, the "cure" (and it is certainly not a cure) is worse than the disease. We must, as President Trump rightly and bravely advised, stop living in fear, because it's no way to live. We must focus our efforts on turning the tide of submissive, "safetyism" and understand that in addition to the physical ailments it causes, the Wuhan Chinese Communist Coronavirus has a very dangerous and deep ideological payload. That's what we are up against. Are you up for the fight? The November election is a big part of this fight and we need to win. As Mark quoted Rush Limbaugh: there is no plan B.

My gracious host and freedom fighter in the truest sense of the term, Mark Steyn, was his usual busy and prolific self this past week! (No surprise). He spoke with Tucker Carlson on the telly about the first presidential debate and then about President Trump contracting the ChiCom-19 virus. He further discussed Trump's illness in The Covid's Big Catch, and then the President's remarkable recovery over the weekend in Energy in the Executive. But the piÃ¨ce de rÃ©sistance of the week was his spot guest-hosting The Rush Limbaugh Show! If you didn't catch it live, you can listen to a full podcast of the show here, so don't miss it.

And now, let's take a look back at the week that passed. Above all, live your lives and don't give up the fight! See you in the comments.

America:

Attention Ontario Premier Doug Ford! This is what needs to happen.

From Tablet magazine: leftist fascism.

Cuomo the Liar. Psychopath and Jew-hater. Listen as NY Governor Cuomo says something in English, but I hear it in German.

A more optimistic take on the first debate from the great Kurt Schlichter. Grandpa Badfinger LOLOLOL!

"Michigan is now unlocked." Good! "Burn your masks."

A more muscular Christianity is needed. Seconded by yours truly, Big Jew.

Covid-19 turns out not to be a thing for kids. No kidding!

Tennessee goes Full Normal! (Mark, maybe you want to move here?)

Educators: your moral and intellectual superiors.

Block-headed bureaucracy in America.

Excellent piece from the great Heather Mac Donald at City Journal: "Reopening is still the right policy. Mandatory outdoor mask-wearing is merely a way for government to turn citizens into walking billboards of fear, sending the false message that danger is everywhere."

Israel and Jews:

"Fearful that the occupying Nazi forces in Prague could confiscate a lifetime's worth of artwork, Jewish painter Gertrud Kauders decided in 1939 to hide her vast array of paintings and drawings. Nearly 80 years later, in the summer of 2018, Michal Ulvr was leading a demolition team tearing down a decrepit house south of Prague when "about 30 paintings tumbled out and fell onto my head." Read the whole thing.

Jewish wisdom: What is free will? Free will is free will to choose to be good.

Ode to Joy.

Today in Satan:

Normalizing baby-murder.

Evil barbarians.

Down Under:

Something is rotten in the State of Victoria. Indeed. More like sinister and totalitarian actually.

Europe:

Nice life if you can get it, and get Germany to pay for it.

Sweden living the regular normal, not the "new" normal. More here.

Denmark also nearing regular normal. The lesson: "COVID has simply revealed a steady drift towards fascism in parts of the West". Exactly.

Scottish Female poet hounded, cancelled for daring to comment on trans. There is something very misogynistic at the root of the trans craze.

Disgusting taqiya. The proper response to this is: up yours, barbarian.

Africa:

Remember this the next time someone spouts the 'all cultures are equal' claptrap.

The Trump effect? Peace comes from strength.

New Middle East:

First UAE/Israeli musical duet.

The Arab world is having a Jewish revolution (more like revelation, but whatever...)

Cooperation... for the children, to borrow a phrase from the left. So nice.

Formerly Great Britain:

The Ariana Grande concert jihadist was on security radar 18 times. Eighteen times. Maybe some new radar is in order? That is, if you can tear yourselves away from more important law enforcement matters.

This is your government on Chinese Communist Flu.

Kook Left:

Someone thought this was a great idea. I'm sure black people will be very impressed and delighted.

I'm shocked! Endemic sex abuse claims in the least likely place ever evar EVAH EVAH (kidding).

Virginia school board to criminalize dissent on critical race theory hooey.

Off to Gulag with you!

Human Grace:

Well done, Principal.

Via the great Kathy Shaidle, what a mensch. This is a pure sketch of love.

When an unexpected guest crashes your live coronavirus interview.

"Just don't lose hope..."

