In news that will surprise absolutely nobody, 2020 continues to bring the suck â€“ at warp speed. The American election results are still unresolved and, predictably, the seventy million Americans that voted for President Trump are being encouraged to just shut up and heal already because of new found hugginess, unity and civility, ya dumb ugly ghastly Nazis! Y'all need to say nuts to that with all your strength.

Sadly, dreadful, awful 2020, the Chinese Communist Wuhan Flu annus horribilis has claimed another precious, unique life. At the end of the Sabbath, I got the news that Lord Rabbi Jonathan Sacks had passed away from cancer. What a terrible loss. He was a giant of Jewish philosophy, an erudite scholar and rabbi whose breadth of knowledge of secular subjects like philosophy and literature was matched only by the extraordinary breadth of the range of humans whose lives he affected positively through his inspirational and life-loving writing. A modest man of great faith, he inspired so many. Although I never met him personally, I considered him one of my religious and spiritual advisors. May his memory be a blessing. I would urge you to look up his inspirational and remarkable writings no matter what your religious beliefs or background are. There is something in his great canon of work for everyone.

I find I'm expending a great deal of energy trying not to care so much about the American elections as much as I do, but America and its promise, holds a very special and deep place in my heart and always has. Perhaps I shouldn't care so much, and sometimes I wonder why I do at all. With emotions and tensions running so high nowadays, I don't think I can set it out clearly to you right now, but it's something I intend to try to articulate more clearly down the road (or not â€“ maybe that's booooring and I should just stick to LinkMeistering, so feel free to let me know what you think in the comments).

In Mark's world, there was ongoing, incisive commentary on all things election-related in Election Day Plus 2, a new Mark Steyn Show on Election Day Plus 3, commentary on Election Day Plus 4 and Election Day Plus 5, a fantastic interview between Mark and Chris Kenny which comprised Election Day Plus 6 and then three full hours of the Unwokiest Blokiest, Sartorial Sensation himself guest-hosting for Rush Limbaugh on Election Day Plus 7 and you can listen to the entire show here. In lighter fare, Mark took a look at The Best Is Yet To Come for his Song of the Week. From your delightful essay to G-d's ears, oh Great Prophet Steyn.

Hoping and praying that the best is yet to come for us all, starting with Four More Years.

Now let's look back at some of the stories that piqued my interest over the past week.

~

North America:

Scramble the Canadian government cheque book, STAT!

There is a special place in hell for those who abuse the disabled.

Wait a minute! Some good news may be coming! (Hope so.)

Here's what happened to the kids who were with George W. Bush on 9/11.

ChiComm-19 has been very good to some. Ka Ching! There is a lot of money exchanging hands now. That is a fact.

"Do what you want and don't wait for permission." Love Karol!

CNN: Your moral superiors.

Lists of Jews in New York. This is so bad, it's heartbreaking and infuriating.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Culture of Death

Have you seen enough? This is honestly barbarous. Shame on the U.K and shame on the spineless, disgusting British wanker cops that did this.

More "civilized" British crimes against humanity here. And here as well. The NHS is clearly a cult. This is what the British people are supposed to live to save? Save the stupid NHS? Ruin your life, ruin everyone around you for a socialized medical system that punishes the sick and vulnerable? What a load of utter bollocks.

An ordinary guy on the edge because freedom has been taken away.

The COVID scaremongering.

Boris is such a kook. An astonishing failure, and a flaccid, pathetic excuse of a leader.

~

Europe:

Sweden: No masks, no distancing, no insanity, no problem.

Austria: too little, too late.

~

Israel and Jews:

Ten questions for a Holocaust survivor.

New Middle East

New synagogue announced at Babyn Yar on the eve of Kristallnacht.

Democrat thugs, and there are many, can't wait to get back to bullying Da Jooooooz.

~

Random:

When we say "horsepower," what it means.

~

Kook and Humourless Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

The Horror.

Extremely polite FU. Love this. This is how it's done.

~

Human and Canine Grace:

Spectacular: Rush Limbaugh on his deep appreciation for the gift of life. Profoundly moving.

Via Kathy Shaidle: Music for the heart and soul of locked down seniors.

They tried to scare her. Didn't work. Not today, Satan.

Check out this Iron Man.

So sweet.

The magnificence of bionic gloves.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was or the election results that never will be.