Not in the Lemonade Business

Greetings once again, and welcome back to another edition of Laura's Links. It was another week of nail-biting, blood pressure-raising American election non-results. Big Yikes, as the kids say.

Over the past week, the kraken was enticingly dribbled and dangled in front of us, obliquely alluded to, and then strangely yanked from centre stage. (Is kraken related to grieben? Asking for a friend.) I may be somewhat dating myself, but it really reminded me of the old Gong Show when the worst of the worst acts got the gong and the hook. I'm alternating between feeling completely annoyed and gaslit with being dejectedly resigned to four years of radical, potentially irreversible, toxic American leftism taking up cozy residence at the most powerful house in the world â€“ the White House.

I don't know about you, but I've had to take frequent breaks from trying to keep abreast of the election news with its many plot twists as I'm pretty exhausted by it. I'm gonna leave that heavy election lifting to the Prophet Steyn. He's a giant in more ways than one and I know he can handle it.

Indeed, my gracious host, Mark Steyn, certainly had a lot to say about a lot of things throughout the past week! He talked about the disappearance of free speech in The Decapitator's Veto, analyzed a huge whack of weirdness in A Whale of a Tale, and shared even more deep thoughts about current events with us in Express Checkout. And, much like the rest of us, Georgia was on his mind. Busy guy!

I was all geared up to talk about American Thanksgiving, and what America means to me, but in the midst of the current turmoil, and with the scent of a civil war in the air (hope I'm wrong about this, of course), my sentiments are clouded with worry, so clarity about my beloved America temporarily escapes me. I do send prayers of strength, joy, good health and resilience to my American friends and readers as you celebrate the holiday â€“ and beyond Thanksgiving Day as well. But as the actor Michael J. Fox put it recently (article linked below), one cannot (and should not) always be in the lemonade business. This is one of those situations where the lemonade is understandably elusive. We all have our lemons to bear.

I hope you keep your powder dry and your chins up and that you don't forget to have a good, hearty laugh now and again and enjoy purely silly things periodically throughout the day along with your turkey and pie!

Happy Thanksgiving and see you in the comments.

North America:

Covid crimes against humanity: when citizens in Ontario, under Premier Doug Ford, choose suicide instead of lockdown lonliness. Blood on your hands, Doug.

Covid rules are for the little people. More here.

"Dying of isolation." Shouldn't we actually call it murder by government fiat? Evil. More here: "giving up on living". What kind of "life" are our governments actually dooming these poor souls to? Not much of one at all.

Michael J. Fox articulates something I've tried to put into words for some time as a special needs parent: sorry not sorry, I'm not in the lemonade business.

CNN's shameless assault on the memory of the Holocaust.

The world is locked down still, ChiComm-style because of something like the flu.

These people are crazy, and we normals are being dragged into the crazy. I mean, I thought this was America. P.S That's a real picture of "health" there right? You should DEFINITELY take your health advice from someone who looks like that.

Six hundred physicians say lockdowns are a mass casualty incident.

Balls spotted in NY.

They lie, they lie more, and then some more.

Israel and Jews:

A toast to Mike Pompeo. L'Chaim.

Hungary is now the safest place in Europe for Jews. I think Poland probably comes a very close second.

Formerly Great Britain:

A letter from a mother. Please read this and explain how this is not a crime against humanity.

Oh! I see.

Excellent Delingpod interview here. Sort of a depressing pep talk, do have a listen. Really good stuff in here.

Europe:

Protests against Covid lockdowns in Slovakia.

And in Germany.

On PCR tests and all their warts.

The infamous "Danish mask study".

Middle East:

Arabs (try to) warn Biden about Islamists.

New Middle East, continued...

Humourless and Kook Left, Wokestapo and Trans:

"Can't both sides lose?"

An open apology to Wajahat Ali on behalf of all Trump voters.

Human Grace:

Doctor plays piano for ten-year old cancer patient during surgery.

Save the babies.

Well played, Dad.

"It is necessary to talk about disability without pity." Amen. Endorsed.

"I have two kids with Down Syndrome. Here's what I wish those considering abortion knew about life with them.

