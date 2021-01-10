A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 4-10

Yesterday morning Kathy Shaidle, SteynOnline's brilliant Saturday film essayist, died. In lieu of our regular weekend movie date, Mark rounded up some favorite autobiographical asides from Kathy's columns. There will be more to say in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Steyn:

~The week began with our New Year weekend special: Mark's two-part conversation with Oscar-winning songwriter Don Black about his bestselling memoir The Sanest Guy in the Room, accompanied by Don's songs as recorded by everyone from Tom Jones and Shirley Bassey to Eminem and Kanye West. Part One can be heard here, Part Two here.

~On Tuesday, as Georgians voted in the Senate runoff, Steyn returned to the Golden EIB Microphone to guest-host America's Number One radio show. Click below to listen:

~Georgia's elections were supposed to be the big news story of the week, but the Republicans blew both races, and by Wednesday the United States Capitol had been stormed by so-called "domestic terrorists". Appearing on "Tucker Carlson Tonight", Mark dissented from the media's characterization of the event:

Also on Wednesday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from loonier lockdowns to Grease on the skids.

~On Thursday Mark returned to the American media's veneration of what he characterized as a Potemkin parliament and pseudo-legislature. It was our most read piece of the week, and attracted the attention of news outlets taken aback by Steyn's open contempt:

Mark Steyn on Hypocrisy and 'Sanctimonious Drivel' of Media Coverage

And:

Mark Steyn rips media's 'citadel of democracy' framing of Capitol: 'It's a citadel of crap'

~On Friday Mark hosted our first Clubland Q&A of the New Year taking questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on the end of the Trump presidency and what lies ahead in 2021. You can listen to the full show here.

~Saturday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show addressed breaking news of breaking with lawyers, and the ChiComs' plans for their looming birthday party. There was also another edition of The Hundred Years Ago Show, with a shattered capital - and Steyn talking with Peter Noone about a great British song.

