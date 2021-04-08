Resisting the Healthstapo

Programming note: Mark Steyn continues his week of excellence in telly guest hosting. Catch him tonight on Fox News Primetime at 7pm ET.

Greetings and welcome to another edition of Laura's Links, coming from my locked down, "shut down", "emergency braked" (schools and gyms closed but liquor and cannabis stores open) little perch in southern Ontario, still the most locked down jurisdiction in all of North America, now with a new "stay at home order", to boot.

The ghoulish moppets of Doug Ford's government came up with some new SOOOOOOPER SCARY Covid language that they are throwing at us now to justify the impending Extra Titanium Forte Big Ass Circuit Pooper Dogsqueeze Horse Crapper Toilet Bowl Lockdown. The media here in Canada are of course gleefully running with it. The "medical experts" are positively orgasmic.

The psychotic Lockdowns Forever crowd is kind a mix between devout cult adherents and kinky lockdown fetishists at this point. They are pathetic and tyrannical as always, and this is their lifeforce. But, you would think that they could, at the very least, spare us the indignity of their new metaphor for Ontario: it's "an inferno" apparently, and we need all the fire hoses to be pointy-point-point pointed at the burning wreckage of our Covid pyre.

INFERRNOOOOOOOOOOOO!

Please say it in the same voice that the Great Prophet Steyn uses for THE DURHAMMMMMM REPORT!!!

I didn't actually think further lockdown was possible, given that we actually haven't escaped lockdown at all since last March BUT, apparently, a curfew is being considered BECAUSE INFERNO (duh! I think the only remaining step for the clinically obese, boorish, under-qualified, power-drunk, cowardly wanker Premier Doug Ford is sending a provincial WelderKorp to seal us into our homes, you know, just blow torch our doors and windows shut, a la Wuhan in order to really make it impossible to leave our houses. Perhaps I shouldn't have even written that, or even thought about it, because it really could give the sociopathic, revolting dictators of Queen's Park actual ideas.

Anyway, there are other things going on in this world and my gracious host is keeping on top of it all. There are also totally adorable things. I mean, have you ever seen anything so cute? And you know, the pooch is kind of endearing as well, even while she's in the makeup chair.

Over the past week, Mr. Steyn stopped by the Rush Limbaugh Show and spoke with Ken Matthews about The Morality of Woke and considered the implications of Covidstan Forever and plans for The Great Reset here. He released a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show, Muted Hosanas, and revisited The Passion of the Christ for Easter,

In addition to the Great Prophet's normally insane level of output, we have the additional pleasure him hosting Fox News Primetime all week! Clips from Monday's show can be seen here, Tuesday here and Wednesday here.

If anyone out there can spring us from jail here in Ontario, drop me a note in the comments and we'll talk! If not, I guess I can always snort some Parmesan cheese to escape from my troubles...

See you in the comments!

~

North America:

Yup. This.

Also this.

"We have thrown our youngest off a cliff to appease the plague gods. It didn't work. Shame on us all." Indeed.

A wonderful must read from our very own Troubadour In Chief, Tal Bachman: Embracing the Divine.

This is sad and pathetic.

Let's be honest about what today's media are...

Get out. Get out!

AOC is very good at this. Agree.

The Biden administration's priorities.

Today, in Satan.

Really interesting conversation here: The Great Awokening with Bari Weiss and The GoodFellows: Conversations From The Hoover Institution

Definitely.

Uppity, successful, fit, fighting Jew has thoughts.

Kamala's Passover Seder From Hell

Power Drunk. Good work by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms on this. What a disgusting, appalling mess.

~

Israel and Jews:

Really great article: Is social media fuelling a women's rights revolution in the Orthodox Jewish community (hopefully!!).

The "peace process" that never was.

"Welcome Jews. We are so happy to have you here!" Try to picture that happening in the Palestinian Authority or in Gaza. I know, right?!?!

Palestinian "culture". This is why there isn't peace.

More on that "culture" and history here.

"Marxism is a gateway drug to antisemitism."

~

Britain:

Wait! You're telling me Freddy Mercury was gay?!?!??!

~

Europe:

Lockdowns are clearly evil, but are also now being recognized as illegal. Why not here in Canada as well, who knows?

Meanwhile, in France.

~

Chinese Communist Barbarians:

The hills are alive... with the sound of Gulag.

~

Kook Left:

Not a cult!

~

Human Grace:

This is so lovely. (I know the woke race talk is a downer and so unnecessary. I tried to find another link but couldn't so this will have to do.)

Just breathe!

Hero.

Mazel Tov: "Giat explained his 'secret' to living a long life." "First of all, it comes from the blessed Holy One," he told Ynet. He added: "You should relax and divide the day into three parts: eight hours for sleep, eight hours for work and eight hours to eat and drink. You don't need to worry about anything. I am always free."

So nice.

Badass!

