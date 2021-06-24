Live Around the Planet: Thursday June 24th

Following the format experimentations of the last fortnight, today, Thursday, we'll be returning to our conventional standalone version of Clubland Q&A, live across the globe as always at 11am Eastern in North America - that's 3pm GMT/4pm British Summer Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On today's rundown, I'll take questions on almost anything, with the usual stipulation that certain topics hold little appeal, but I'll do my best to feign interest (or not). So give it your best shot. With everybody and his whippet launching "replacements" for Rush, I'm happy to entertain questions on whither conservative media - as well as on the various subjects we've been chewing over at SteynOnline in print, audio and video these last few days.

I'm also always eager to hear about what you think of our Mark Steyn Club features - what we should do more of, less of, what you make of our recent offerings. For example, Veronica, one of our Kiwi members from beautiful Auckland, writes of our latest Tale for Our Time:

I was a bit reluctant to listen to Animal Farm at first, as I can't stand the scene when poor, noble Boxer is taken away, but I have ended up really enjoying it! I never used to identify with the character of Benjamin that much but aren't so many of us in his position nowadays? You can see what's happening, you know how it will end, and yet you lack either the physical presence, the numbers, or the sheer cunning (Napoleon and Squealer) to do anything much about it except, in the end, run fruitlessly after the van bound for the knacker's yard. 'Donkeys live a long time...' How true that is. Thanks for an excellent reading of Animal Farm Mark, look forward to the next tale :)

Thank you, Veronica. If you think the Boxer scene is hard to listen to, I can tell you it's very painful to read: it is an absolutely unsparing account by Orwell of what awaits for decent, dutiful creatures who place all their faith in the state. And you're quite right about Benjamin. There are a lot of Benjamins all over the western world right now.

If you've anything to chip in on that later today, do shoot me a question. But, if that and the other proposed areas don't do it for you, that's fine and dandy: feel free to quiz me about something else entirely.

Whether or not you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, you can listen to our Mark Steyn Show/Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: Club membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, so if you've joined this week do fire off a question on any topic that appeals. Indeed, if you've been toying with signing up, either for a full year or a see-how-it-goes experimental quarter, there's still time to do so and shoot me a head-scratcher for today's show. But, if you're not interested in joining, no worries, as they say in Oz: We seek no unwilling members - and as always the show is free, so we hope you'll want to tune in.

As soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavor to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our eighteen-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to the above mentioned Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more - including our weekend airing of my audio special on "Star Dust".

So see you back here live this morning at 11am North American Eastern Time. That's midday in the Canadian Maritimes, 12.30pm in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 4pm in London and Dublin; 5pm in Paris and Berlin; 6pm in Istanbul and Jerusalem; 7pm in the Trucial States, as I still think of them; 7.30pm in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 8.45pm in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 11pm in Singapore, Honkers and Western Australia; 1am in Sydney and Melbourne, and the early hours for poor old Veronica in Auckland, and an equally grim dawn for our other Pacific listeners but we hope a few of you will want to stay up (or rise early).

But, whatever hour it is where you are, we do hope you'll be able to join us. To listen to the livestream, simply click the "play" icon on the audio player (in certain browsers, the audio will start auto-playing). And to pose a question simply use the comment form below.